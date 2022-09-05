Read full article on original website
BBC
NI Protocol: White House warns again against unilateral action
The White House has warned again that dismantling the Northern Ireland Protocol would "not create a conducive environment" for US-UK trade talks. President Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said such actions could harm the Good Friday Agreement. The warning comes as the new Northern Ireland secretary said he wanted...
BBC
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Plans for her lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. The Queen's lying in...
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
BBC
Ukraine war: Putin says West's sanctions fever wrecks European lives
Vladimir Putin has condemned Western sanctions imposed because of Russia's war in Ukraine as a fever that poses a threat to the entire world. In a speech to an economic forum in Vladivostok, he said Russia was coping with the West's economic "aggression". But the Russian president warned the quality...
BBC
Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health
Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
BBC
Paul Urey: Captured Briton possibly suffered 'unspeakable' torture, says Ukraine
The body of a captured British man who died in detention has been returned by Russia with signs of "possible unspeakable torture," Ukraine says. Paul Urey, aged 45, is reported to have died in detention in July after being captured by pro-Russian separatists. He was being held captive in the...
BBC
King Charles III, the new monarch
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch with a genuine love for Scotland
Throughout her long life Queen Elizabeth was always keen to display her love and enthusiasm for Scotland. Her mother, the youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, was from a Scottish family, who lived at Glamis Castle in Angus. And Balmoral Castle on Royal Deeside was one of the...
BBC
Parkinson’s test: Woman who smelled disease on husband helps scientists
A Scottish woman who found she could detect Parkinson's through smell has inspired scientists to develop a swab test that could be used to diagnose it. Researchers in Manchester have created a new method which they say can detect the disease in three minutes. Further study will be required to...
BBC
Chichester child abuser allowed to visit churches after jail
A woman who was sexually abused by a lay vicar has said she is "extremely angry" that her abuser was allowed to visit and work in churches around the country. Alesha Racine, now 59, was targeted at the age of 11 by Church of England lay vicar and choir teacher Michael Walsh.
BBC
George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School
The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
TORONTO — Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto on Thursday night, saying he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone. “She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring,” John said. “I’m 75 and she been with with me all my life and I feel very sad that that she won’t be with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace,” he said. “I’m glad she’s at rest and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard.” The singer-songwriter then performed his 1974 track “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”
BBC
The Broads: Couple win landmark case over Environment Agency review
The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
