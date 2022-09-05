Read full article on original website
Related
My North.com
Celebrate Fall Up North at Traverse City’s Annual Germanfest
10th Annual TC Germanfest | September 23 | 6-10:30 p.m. Spend “An Evening in Bavaria!” At this long-held Traverse City event, you’ll enjoy live German music presented by Tommy Schober and the Sorgenbrecher. Dance the night away while you indulge in plenty of Gemütlichkeit and German appetizers. This festival boasts only the best imported Hofbräu beer and German white and red wines: Gewürztraminer and Dornfelder. Stroll through the beer garden and celebrate with friends (and make some new ones!).
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Community Event: Saturday, September 10, 2022
Free Drive Thru Mobile Food Distribution for Clare. County Residents at the Clare County Fairgrounds, 418 Fairlane St., Harrison, MI 48625: Food distribution from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Food will be placed in your trunk/hatchback, so please make room in advance and also bring empty boxes or baskets in your trunk for volunteers to put the food. Restrooms will not be available. If you do not have access to a vehicle or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and arrange for someone to pick up food for you.
speedonthewater.com
Boyne Thunder Poker Run Raises Approximately $250,000
When it comes to size, the annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run in Northern Michigan is limited to 120 boats—the docks in Boyne City simply can’t handle more vessels. But there are no limits on the generosity of the event’s loyal participants, and that showed this year with approximately $250,000 raised for its benefitting charities, most notably the Camp Quality Michigan and Challenge Mountain programs for children.
Up North Voice
A volunteer, how many lives touched
ROSCOMMON – It has been said that in the Army, soldiers are told “never to volunteer.” The premise being, you may get a “dirty or dangerous” assignment. When we volunteer, we don’t always consider the impact our service may have on others. Our actions may affect only a few…or thousands. The actions and commitment of four men, 43 years ago, have had a huge impact on Roscommon County and surrounding areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show
A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Get ready for slowdowns between TC and Acme, starting Tuesday
A road construction project between Traverse City and Acme could mean months of traffic delays. Starting Tuesday, crews will add a center median and repave the 1.5-mile section of U.S. 31 and M-72, between Holiday and Five Mile Roads. “We’ve had more than 100 crashes on this stretch in the...
WNEM
Stranded dog close to capture after 2+ weeks
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly three weeks after being stranded on an island, Zaria appears to be on the verge of being rescued. The two-year-old Great Dane ran off from her new owners and ended up in the middle of Clare County’s Cranberry Lake. Animal control initially hoped...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
US-31 Charlevoix Bascule Bridge Changing Signals to Flashing Amber Sept. 12
The signals on both ends of the US-31 Charlevoix bascule bridge will change to flash amber instead of displaying a steady green when the bridge is open to traffic on Sept. 12, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Right now, the signals on both ends of the bridge are...
Up North Voice
Zonta of Roscommon rewards scholarship
ROSCOMMON – Avery Smitz of Roscommon received the Zonta of Roscommon senior scholarship for the Roscommon school area. She also received the Young Woman of Public Affairs award from the club. Avery will be attending Northwood University. ~Courtesy photo. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw,...
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
Citing Multiple Violations, USDA Works to Shut Down Local Roadside Zoo
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to shut down a local roadside zoo due to multiple violations. Cicchelli Second Chance Animal Rescue and Exotics in Lake City has been cited by the USDA for over 30 violations. They were first cited with a warning in 2020 for operating without...
UpNorthLive.com
Police: Be cautious when posting back to school photos
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The first day of the school year means it's time for those annual first day of school photos. But the Traverse City Police Department is reminding the community to be careful about the information shared on social media. Although it seems harmless, there are...
abc12.com
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing man died after police say he was hit and killed while running across I-75 near Saginaw on Friday night. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into a Michigan Department of Transportation plow truck blocking traffic at the scene later that night.
UpNorthLive.com
Recall election announced in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Officials in Roscommon County have announced a recall election after receiving enough valid signatures from residents. The recall involves the Richfield Township Supervisor John Bawol, Cler Greg Watt and Treasuer Terri Hidey. The language for the petition was approved in May. The election will be...
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City man arrested for assaulting girlfriend
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office. At 1:03 a.m. on Sep. 7, Leelanau County Dispatch received a 911 call near the area of Bohemian Road and Lake Michigan Road...
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
UpNorthLive.com
Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Comments / 0