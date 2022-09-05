ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Netrebko is attacked as ‘a fest in a pest’

The Ukrainian consul-general in Hamburg, Iryna Tybinka, has described tonight’s joint concert with her husband Yusif Eyvazov as ‘a celebration in the midst of a plague’ – in German ‘ein Fest inmitten der Pest’. Harsh. Iryna Tybinka went on to say: ‘The short memory...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

The Queen: We shall not see her like again

Like so many of her subjects, I met Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions. Each time, I was impressed anew by her courtesy, her kindness and her curiosity. She always listened to what you had to say. A great void looms. She was not just a monarch, or a head...
U.K.
Slipped Disc

Another feature film is being shot about a female conductor

No sooner is Cate Blanchett out on screen as Tar than news breaks of a similar saga. The Israeli actor Shira Haas (‘Unorthodox’) is to play Ethel Stark, founder of the Montreal Women’s Symphony Orchestra in 1940. The director is Irish filmmaker Aisling Walsh.
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

The ructions that erupted when Slatkin became Zlotkin

The conductor Leonard Slatkin has written a fond memoir of his brother, the cellist Fred Zlotkin, who died suddenly at the weekend of a heart attack. Here’s an extract. … By the mid ’60s, he realized that the name Freddie would no longer cut it, so he changed it to Fred, or more formally, Frederick. We all understood. However, the question I am most asked about him is why his last name is different than mine. Here is what Fred had to say on that subject:
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Placido Domingo
Slipped Disc

No Last Night of the Proms?

Concerns for the health of Queen Elizabeth II have prompted a rescrambling of plans for the Last Night’s of the Proms this Saturday night. The prime minister has said, ‘the whole country is deeply concerned’. Some BBC TV presenters are wearing black ties in anticipation of morbid...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Berlin Phil brings back lunch

Members of the orchestra are resuming free weekday lunchtime concerts in the Philharmonie after a 30-month Covid break. After a break of two years due to Corona, the popular lunch concerts in the foyer of the main auditorium will finally take place again from 7 September. Every Wednesday at 13:00, different chamber music formations consisting of members of the Berliner Philharmoniker or guests will perform self-chosen programmes lasting approximately 45 minutes.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Just in: English opera chief quits

We’ve just heard from Opera North that Richard Mantle will retire next year. Opera North announces today that Richard Mantle OBE DL has indicated his intention to retire as General Director next year after almost 30 years leading the Company to great success. He will leave Opera North with the Company’s enormous gratitude and good wishes.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Korean winner gets management

This year’s Sibelius Competition winner Inmo Yang signed today with Intermusica in London for global general management. Inmo, 27, has already released two albums for DG in Korea.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy