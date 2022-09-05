Read full article on original website
Netrebko is attacked as ‘a fest in a pest’
The Ukrainian consul-general in Hamburg, Iryna Tybinka, has described tonight’s joint concert with her husband Yusif Eyvazov as ‘a celebration in the midst of a plague’ – in German ‘ein Fest inmitten der Pest’. Harsh. Iryna Tybinka went on to say: ‘The short memory...
The Queen: We shall not see her like again
Like so many of her subjects, I met Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions. Each time, I was impressed anew by her courtesy, her kindness and her curiosity. She always listened to what you had to say. A great void looms. She was not just a monarch, or a head...
Another feature film is being shot about a female conductor
No sooner is Cate Blanchett out on screen as Tar than news breaks of a similar saga. The Israeli actor Shira Haas (‘Unorthodox’) is to play Ethel Stark, founder of the Montreal Women’s Symphony Orchestra in 1940. The director is Irish filmmaker Aisling Walsh.
The ructions that erupted when Slatkin became Zlotkin
The conductor Leonard Slatkin has written a fond memoir of his brother, the cellist Fred Zlotkin, who died suddenly at the weekend of a heart attack. Here’s an extract. … By the mid ’60s, he realized that the name Freddie would no longer cut it, so he changed it to Fred, or more formally, Frederick. We all understood. However, the question I am most asked about him is why his last name is different than mine. Here is what Fred had to say on that subject:
No Last Night of the Proms?
Concerns for the health of Queen Elizabeth II have prompted a rescrambling of plans for the Last Night’s of the Proms this Saturday night. The prime minister has said, ‘the whole country is deeply concerned’. Some BBC TV presenters are wearing black ties in anticipation of morbid...
Berlin Phil brings back lunch
Members of the orchestra are resuming free weekday lunchtime concerts in the Philharmonie after a 30-month Covid break. After a break of two years due to Corona, the popular lunch concerts in the foyer of the main auditorium will finally take place again from 7 September. Every Wednesday at 13:00, different chamber music formations consisting of members of the Berliner Philharmoniker or guests will perform self-chosen programmes lasting approximately 45 minutes.
Just in: English opera chief quits
We’ve just heard from Opera North that Richard Mantle will retire next year. Opera North announces today that Richard Mantle OBE DL has indicated his intention to retire as General Director next year after almost 30 years leading the Company to great success. He will leave Opera North with the Company’s enormous gratitude and good wishes.
Korean winner gets management
This year’s Sibelius Competition winner Inmo Yang signed today with Intermusica in London for global general management. Inmo, 27, has already released two albums for DG in Korea.
