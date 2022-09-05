Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Italian soprano makes acting debut at Venice film festival
The distinguished soprano Anna Caterina Antonacci debits in a key role at the Venice Film Festival as the mother of a gay suspect in a notorious 1960s prosecution. The film is titled Il signore delle formiche, or Lord of the ants. Antonacci is harshly treated by The Hollywood Reporter, which...
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Bernd and Hilla Becher Exhibition – The Met Museum
Bernd and Hilla Becher Exhibition – The Met Museum. Perhaps the greatest bonus of writing this Blog is the surprising exposure to arts and artists who have never swam into my ambit before. I would never have thought that I would be interested in this subject matter but I was riveted by this video. It is a virtual tour of an exhibition currently at the Met, celebrating the renowned German artists, Bernd and Hilla Becher (1931–2007; 1934–2015), who changed the course of late twentieth-century photography.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Juliet & Romeo – Royal Swedish Ballet
This is not like any Romeo and Juliet you’ve ever seen before but why would we expect that from the great Swedish choreographer Mats Ek who made this new version for the Royal Swedish Ballet?. Ek, a master in reinterpretation of the great classics into contemporary dance says: “All...
Slipped Disc
Berlin Phil brings back lunch
Members of the orchestra are resuming free weekday lunchtime concerts in the Philharmonie after a 30-month Covid break. After a break of two years due to Corona, the popular lunch concerts in the foyer of the main auditorium will finally take place again from 7 September. Every Wednesday at 13:00, different chamber music formations consisting of members of the Berliner Philharmoniker or guests will perform self-chosen programmes lasting approximately 45 minutes.
Slipped Disc
Another feature film is being shot about a female conductor
No sooner is Cate Blanchett out on screen as Tar than news breaks of a similar saga. The Israeli actor Shira Haas (‘Unorthodox’) is to play Ethel Stark, founder of the Montreal Women’s Symphony Orchestra in 1940. The director is Irish filmmaker Aisling Walsh.
Slipped Disc
South Bank hosts just one orchestra this season
We’ve been given to understand that the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal is the only international orchestra to be invited to London’s Southbank this autumn. It will be Rafael Payare’s first European tour with the ensemble. After two years of badly managed Covid closures, London’s premier concert...
Slipped Disc
Bayreuth chairman frets over Thielemann-Wagner breakdown
The chair of the Bayreuth Festival’s board of governors, Georg von Waldenfels, has spoken of his unhappiness at the rift between his favourite conductor Christian Thielemann and the festival’s director Katharina Wagner. Asked about Thielemann’s absence next year, he says: ‘It’s a decision by Katharina Wagner’....
Slipped Disc
BBC cancels Proms
Tonight’s BBC Proms concert by the Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin was called off in the wake of the announcement of the Queen’s death. The concert was due to begin at 7.30, less than an hour after the announcement. The Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick came on...
Slipped Disc
No Last Night of the Proms?
Concerns for the health of Queen Elizabeth II have prompted a rescrambling of plans for the Last Night’s of the Proms this Saturday night. The prime minister has said, ‘the whole country is deeply concerned’. Some BBC TV presenters are wearing black ties in anticipation of morbid...
Slipped Disc
Just in: English opera chief quits
We’ve just heard from Opera North that Richard Mantle will retire next year. Opera North announces today that Richard Mantle OBE DL has indicated his intention to retire as General Director next year after almost 30 years leading the Company to great success. He will leave Opera North with the Company’s enormous gratitude and good wishes.
Slipped Disc
Trans trouble at a leading audio firm
Spitfire Audio, which provides virtual instrument sample libraries to the film industry has suspended its co-founder, composer Christian Henson, after he announced his support for J K Rowling in her battles with trans campaigners. The company’s site came swiftly under attack. Today, Henson was suspended and the company apologised.
Slipped Disc
Netrebko is attacked as ‘a fest in a pest’
The Ukrainian consul-general in Hamburg, Iryna Tybinka, has described tonight’s joint concert with her husband Yusif Eyvazov as ‘a celebration in the midst of a plague’ – in German ‘ein Fest inmitten der Pest’. Harsh. Iryna Tybinka went on to say: ‘The short memory...
Slipped Disc
The Queen: We shall not see her like again
Like so many of her subjects, I met Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions. Each time, I was impressed anew by her courtesy, her kindness and her curiosity. She always listened to what you had to say. A great void looms. She was not just a monarch, or a head...
U.K.・
Slipped Disc
The ructions that erupted when Slatkin became Zlotkin
The conductor Leonard Slatkin has written a fond memoir of his brother, the cellist Fred Zlotkin, who died suddenly at the weekend of a heart attack. Here’s an extract. … By the mid ’60s, he realized that the name Freddie would no longer cut it, so he changed it to Fred, or more formally, Frederick. We all understood. However, the question I am most asked about him is why his last name is different than mine. Here is what Fred had to say on that subject:
Slipped Disc
Korean winner gets management
This year’s Sibelius Competition winner Inmo Yang signed today with Intermusica in London for global general management. Inmo, 27, has already released two albums for DG in Korea.
