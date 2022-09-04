ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Beyoncé Stuns in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Tiffany & Co. continues its partnership with Beyoncé, unveiling a new campaign featuring the pop star. Titled “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE,” the visuals see the musician wearing some of the house’s latest jewelry pieces while promoting self-love and confidence. “An exploration of fearless creativity. ‘LOSE YOURSELF...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Puts Breezy Spin On Printed Midi Dress With Pointy Pumps for ‘The View’

Chelsea Clinton was bursting in color during her latest outing. The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton was spotted leaving ABC studios after making an appearance on “The View” in New York City on Wednesday. Chelsea made a bold fashion statement while appearing on the morning talk show. The 42-year-old writer stepped out in a breezy blue dress that featured a royal blue print throughout. The garment had a mock neck, puffy short sleeves, fitted waist and slightly ruffled hem. Chelsea parted her hair on the side and let her long curly tresses cascade down her back. For glam, she went with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy