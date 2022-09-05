ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Best Places To Meet New People In Buffalo, New York

Whether your friends have moved away after graduation or you have recently moved here, there are plenty of places to meet new people and make new friends in Buffalo, New York. If anyone understands how difficult it is to make friends in adulthood, it’s me. When I moved to Buffalo, I didn’t know anyone at all, but I made some good friends pretty quick just by going out to events in the area and talking to new people.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Famous “Beatles” Statue Coming To Western New York

Everyone knows who "The Beatles" are. Soon, one of their former members is bringing a statue here to encourage "Peace & Love." It doesn't matter which genre of music you normally have on in your car or your office. If you've lived in the last 60 years, you know who "The Beatles" are. You know what they've done and what they stand for.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Strangest Things Found In Work Fridges In Western New York

Refrigerators in the workplace really are a convenience. It's nice to have someplace to keep your lunch cold. But man do people put weird stuff in them!. You've finally decided you're going to stop buying lunch every day. Sure, it's quick and convenient but it costs way too much and most of the time it's not very good for you. You've resigned to pack your lunch every day and bring it along. You'll plan them out and prep every Sunday before the week.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Breeze

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

New: Downtown Lunch Spot –The Salty Chefs is Serving Up Food with Attitude & Local Ingredients

When someone calls a restaurant ‘The Salty Chefs‘ — you’re going to expect two things: seasoning and attitude. That’s exactly what you get with a new lunch spot on Genesee Street in Downtown Buffalo. Married couple David and Donna Viertel recently opened The Salty Chefs after a personal and culinary odyssey. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch items that can be described as pan-American, with influences stretching from Maine to California.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Famous Bar Gets New Look In Buffalo New York

A very famous bar in Buffalo got a new look and it looks like not everyone was happy about it. The Old Pink is one of the most well-known bars in Western New York. The Old Pink is a "dive bar" located on Allen Street in Buffalo and is best known for being the home of the Goo Goo Dolls. Both Johnny Reznik and Robby Takoc both have spent time on the stage or playing tunes from the DJ booth at the bar.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in North Tonawanda

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in North Tonawanda, we’ve got the guide for you. From restaurants along the canal to those lining the main strip, North Tonawanda has plenty of dining options to choose from. If the nearby boaters have you craving a taste for...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-September 8, 2022

What a difference a weekend makes, especially when it’s the final weekend of the Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby! David Williams of Groton and Brandon Nielsen of Locke were fishing the final day of the derby – Labor Day – and at 8:30 a.m. they hooked into a big fish. When they finally got it to the scales and it weighed 29 pounds, 9 ounces – two ounces bigger than the leader at the time reeled in by Wayne Culverwell of Ransomville while fishing the Niagara Bar on Sept. 1. Williams won $25,000 while Culverwell won $6,000 plus another $500 for being the LOTSA member with the largest salmon.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

