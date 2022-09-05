ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 recruiting target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school, which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 5 bold predictions for game against Arkansas State

A week after playing likely the marquee game in college football, Ohio State figures to have a real dozer of a game when it hosts Arkansas State on Saturday. The Red Wolves went 2-10 last year and lost to Coastal Carolina, the only ranked team they faced, by 32 points. They did open with a 58-3 win last week against Grambling, but this still figures to be easily the weakest team Ohio State faces this season (after all, Nebraska is off the schedule this year).
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State releases game trailer for Week 2 matchup vs. Arkansas State

Ohio State started its season off on the right foot, taking care of Notre Dame 21-10 at the Horseshoe on Sept. 3. The Fighting Irish took a 10-7 lead into the locker room before the Buckeyes scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarter and held the Irish offense at bay for an opening night win.
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State vs. Ohio: Prediction and preview

Penn State looks to remain undefeated against Ohio at Noon EST in Beaver Stadium. We don’t need to address what happened the last time the Bobcats came to Happy Valley. No, we live in the present. And presently, the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to cruise to a home-opening win over Ohio and claim a 2-0 record heading into Week 3 against Auburn.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Can the Buckeyes turn their receiver question mark into an exclamation point?

Entering the season, Ohio State had to replace a pair of standout wideouts now in the NFL, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (65 and 70 catches, respectively, in 2021). It was clear to all that one player could probably not assume either role directly, but the Buckeyes had tons of depth and would assemble 2 great receivers in the aggregate from 4 or 5 candidates. After all, it worked fine in the Rose Bowl, with Olave and Wilson both opting out and the offense firing away methodically nonetheless.
saturdaytradition.com

Emeka Egbuka praises teammate, highlights OSU receiving core

No. 2 Ohio State did not have the high-caliber offensive performance they wanted in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame, but wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is happy the passing offense got going per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. With star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba locked down by the...
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23

Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster

C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Albin, Ohio HC, excited about facing off against Penn State: 'It's a great opportunity for our team'

Penn State will be squaring off against Ohio on Saturday. Ohio HC Tim Albin spoke about what the chance of playing the Nittany Lions is like per Chance Linton of 247Sports. Albin has some B1G ties, as he was at Nebraska back in the day. He was a graduate assistant from 2000-2002, and the passing game coordinator and RB coach in 2003. This will be Albin’s 1st season as head coach of Ohio.
