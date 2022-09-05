Read full article on original website
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes offer 2024 offensive lineman, leave big impression on recruits in attendance for Week 1
Just a few days removed from the season opening win over Notre Dame, the positive vibes are still rolling through Columbus. That win over the Irish is big for this season’s ultimate goals, but when you look at the grand scheme of things, Saturday’s success has a lasting impact off the field as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says Ohio State's offense was determined to finish Week 1 with the ball in their hands
Ryan Day was not letting the game against Notre Dame slip away. The Buckeyes scored the final 14 points of the game and controlled the clock late to secure the big home victory. Ohio State amassed 172 rushing yards to Notre Dame’s 76 in the win. Moreover, running backs TreVeyon...
Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 recruiting target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school, which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 5 bold predictions for game against Arkansas State
A week after playing likely the marquee game in college football, Ohio State figures to have a real dozer of a game when it hosts Arkansas State on Saturday. The Red Wolves went 2-10 last year and lost to Coastal Carolina, the only ranked team they faced, by 32 points. They did open with a 58-3 win last week against Grambling, but this still figures to be easily the weakest team Ohio State faces this season (after all, Nebraska is off the schedule this year).
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State releases game trailer for Week 2 matchup vs. Arkansas State
Ohio State started its season off on the right foot, taking care of Notre Dame 21-10 at the Horseshoe on Sept. 3. The Fighting Irish took a 10-7 lead into the locker room before the Buckeyes scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarter and held the Irish offense at bay for an opening night win.
nittanysportsnow.com
The 6 Ohio Players Penn State HC James Franklin Mentioned By Name Tuesday
Penn State plays Ohio in its home opener Saturday at noon. At the start of his press conferences, Penn State coach James Franklin talks about the team’s upcoming opponent as part of his opening statement. He mentions the opposing coaches and players that have stuck out to him and...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State vs. Ohio: Prediction and preview
Penn State looks to remain undefeated against Ohio at Noon EST in Beaver Stadium. We don’t need to address what happened the last time the Bobcats came to Happy Valley. No, we live in the present. And presently, the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to cruise to a home-opening win over Ohio and claim a 2-0 record heading into Week 3 against Auburn.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates Ohio State's plans at safety for Lathan Ransom, Josh Proctor
Ryan Day and Ohio State are getting ready for a Week 2 matchup with Arkansas State. During his Thursday radio show appearance, Day updated one position of interest for the Buckeyes. In the season opener, Josh Proctor started at safety in his first game back from an early season-opening injury...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Can the Buckeyes turn their receiver question mark into an exclamation point?
Entering the season, Ohio State had to replace a pair of standout wideouts now in the NFL, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (65 and 70 catches, respectively, in 2021). It was clear to all that one player could probably not assume either role directly, but the Buckeyes had tons of depth and would assemble 2 great receivers in the aggregate from 4 or 5 candidates. After all, it worked fine in the Rose Bowl, with Olave and Wilson both opting out and the offense firing away methodically nonetheless.
saturdaytradition.com
Emeka Egbuka praises teammate, highlights OSU receiving core
No. 2 Ohio State did not have the high-caliber offensive performance they wanted in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame, but wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is happy the passing offense got going per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. With star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba locked down by the...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst updates Ohio State's prospects of landing No. 1 WR via 2024 recruiting class
Ohio State might have a head start on getting the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class. According to 247 Sports Andrew Ivins, Jeremiah Smith definitely is leaning towards the Buckeyes. “Really Ohio State probably had the best collection of 2024 talent on campus than anyone else in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy Eichenberg captures national honor for Week 1 performance vs. Notre Dame
Tommy Eichenberg was a big star as Ohio State took down Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday, with the Buckeyes’ defense mounting a spectacular effort to shut out the Irish in the second half. The defensive effort didn’t go unnoticed, as the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday that...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23
Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
Arizona star effusive in praise of experience at Ohio State Saturday, how Kevin Wilson and staff treated him
A young star from Arizona loved his experience at Ohio State over the weekend and how Kevin Wilson and OSU staff treated him.
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster
C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium
This is a reader submission via email. While I would prefer readers use the FanPost feature, this is another route should one want something published on the site. Behind Enemy Lines – Visiting Columbus, OH and Ohio Stadium. As soon as it was announced in 2014 that Notre Dame...
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Albin, Ohio HC, excited about facing off against Penn State: 'It's a great opportunity for our team'
Penn State will be squaring off against Ohio on Saturday. Ohio HC Tim Albin spoke about what the chance of playing the Nittany Lions is like per Chance Linton of 247Sports. Albin has some B1G ties, as he was at Nebraska back in the day. He was a graduate assistant from 2000-2002, and the passing game coordinator and RB coach in 2003. This will be Albin’s 1st season as head coach of Ohio.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Won't Risk Future Injury For Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Thinks Ohio State Could Have Been "More Efficient on Offense" Against Notre Dame
Ohio State pulled off a double-digit win over the No. 5 team in the country over the weekend, and Ryan Day had plenty to be pleased with after the Buckeyes' 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Day discussed what went right and what could've been improved in the season opener during...
