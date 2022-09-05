ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

247Sports

WATCH: ... actually, this next game is the one WVU has had circled

A season ago, West Virginia took back bragging rights in a rivalry game when they beat Virginia Tech for the Black Diamond Trophy. To begin this season, WVU found itself rebooting another rivalry and sweating out the final moments once more only to see the opponent emerge with the advantage until they meet again when Pitt visits Morgantown next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
bellaireathletics.com

Important information for those going to the football game on Friday!

The following was forwarded to us from the Wheeling Central athletic department:. Kick-off is slated for 7:05pm. This game is the WTOV-9 Game of the Week and will be live on one of the NBC sister stations. Pricing. Admission prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Parking is...
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

Whether it's cheering on the Mountaineers or embracing the arts downtown, soak in the last of the summer season by getting out and doing something fun. Here's a look at three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. 1. September Arts Walk. Support local artists and businesses this Saturday at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Plans to Visit for Home Opener

The West Virginia football program will have another chance to impress one of their top commits at the home opener. Rodney Gallagher announced that he will be in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday night. Gallagher won’t be the only recruit or commit at the game, but he will be the biggest name and most important to impress.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jimbo Fisher Returning Home to Coach West Virginia is a Dream Worth Dreaming

Morgantown, West Virginia – Over the weekend, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parnon

Bringing NASCAR to West Virginia

Fifty-one years since the 1971 West Virginia 500 race in the NASCAR Cup Series of that year, West Virginia has brought in many tourists to visit the sights and sounds that the Mountain State has to offer. USA Today has gone on record stating that West Virginia is the must-visit place to visit in 2022. While exciting news on its own, the more surprising bit of it all is that the state has done this without housing a professional sports team or league within its borders.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

PA brewery launches ‘Couch Fire’ beer

Scott Richardson, a Pennsylvania brewer, visited Morgantown's Apothecary Ale House over the summer where he spoke with WVU graduate students about beer. He learned about their desire for affordable light beer, love for WVU sports and hatred for Pitt. Next, he asked the students what they like to do in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

BREAKING NEWS: Fake Bob Huggins Announces His Retirement from #WVUTwitter

Later this week, Real Bob Huggins will finally be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. Therefore, I think it’s especially fitting that the final tweets of this account are retweets congratulating Real Bob Huggins which is why this week will be my last week tweeting as Fake Bob Huggins.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: Brownie House

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – For this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, we’re taking you to the Brownie House in Morgantown for some hand-crafted gourmet brownies.   Its location in the Seneca Center has only been open since May 2022, but co-owner Karen Higgins has been baking her family recipe for West Virginians much longer than that.   […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU looking to fill over 500 student jobs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As students return to campus WVU will look to fill over 500 student jobs. When students return to campus in the fall places like Morgantown see an economic boost. Some WVU students may be wanting a job to earn extra money or help pay tuition. With...
MORGANTOWN, WV
