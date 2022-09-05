ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

China Signals "Buckle Up"

Already being rocked by covid lockdowns, the Chinese real estate sector has been showing lackluster data, signaling a further weakening of the Chinese economy. China remains firm in its zero-tolerance policy for covid. And it’s leading to dozens of lockdowns in cities across China. Sagging Indicators. Economic statistics released...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Cheng
Benzinga

Wallbox Announces SHARE Series for Retail Investors

Wallbox WBX, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in an upcoming retail investor-focused event:. September 12, 2022 at 10:00am ET: SHARE Series. Jordi Lainz, CFO and Matt Tractenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations will present an overview of the...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Design#Ccd#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cnw#Chinese#Asian
Benzinga

Galaxy Asset Management: August 2022 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - September 8, 2022 — Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Asset Management, ("GAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,066.1 million as of August 31, 2022. The -1.4% decrease in preliminary AUM was driven by market depreciation, partially offset by net inflows.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.

SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Stocks Are Shooting Higher In Hong Kong Today

Major Wall Street indices finish stronger after Fed gave clarity on policy path. China's consumer prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in August. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said there is hope inflation can be controlled without 'very high social costs'. Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Friday, taking...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Benzinga

A Look At Tesla Stock As Investors Await Post-Labor Day Market Shift

Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading flat in the premarket on Tuesday after a volatile Friday caused the stock to gap up 1.41% when the market opened, only to run into sellers who dropped the stock down 3.86% intraday. Retail traders who kept up with the market during the summer months...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Defiance Launches ETF To Offer Exposure To Blockchain, Crypto Firms

Defiance announced on Thursday the launch of the Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF IBIT, which offers exposure to companies in the crypto and blockchain ecosystems. What Happened: Defiance ETF CEO and Chief Investment Officer Sylvia Jablonski said she remained highly bullish on the growth of crypto and the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Turn Higher, Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.60% to 31,770.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.86% to 11,893.90. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.73% to 4,008.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares jumped by 1.5%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite adding more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.81% to 31,397.40 while the NASDAQ rose 0.92% to 11,650.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.87% to 3,942.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by 2.4%...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy