Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
China Signals "Buckle Up"
Already being rocked by covid lockdowns, the Chinese real estate sector has been showing lackluster data, signaling a further weakening of the Chinese economy. China remains firm in its zero-tolerance policy for covid. And it’s leading to dozens of lockdowns in cities across China. Sagging Indicators. Economic statistics released...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump's SPAC Partner For Truth Social Deal Faces Setback As Shareholders Reject Time Extension: Report
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC could face the risk of being liquidated, as the special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) which was to merge with Trump Media & Technology — the company behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform — failed to get shareholder support for a year’s extension to complete the deal, Reuters reported.
Jeff Bezos Gets Overtaken On Forbes Rich List By Indian Industrialist As Latter Adds $2.8B In Single Day
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, after gaining $2.8 billion in a day on Wednesday. What Happened: With Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton LVMUY boss Bernard Arnault...
Steve Jobs' Wife Recalls Apple Co-Founder Spiritual Exploration In India: 'He Had A Very Sophisticated Notion...'
Late Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former design chief Jony Ive remembered Jobs’ legacy on Wednesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles, hours after the U.S. tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone. What Happened: Powell recollected...
Benzinga
Wallbox Announces SHARE Series for Retail Investors
Wallbox WBX, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in an upcoming retail investor-focused event:. September 12, 2022 at 10:00am ET: SHARE Series. Jordi Lainz, CFO and Matt Tractenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations will present an overview of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Galaxy Asset Management: August 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - September 8, 2022 — Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Asset Management, ("GAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,066.1 million as of August 31, 2022. The -1.4% decrease in preliminary AUM was driven by market depreciation, partially offset by net inflows.
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
EY's Greater China member firms say they won't take part in firm's global break-up
HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Member firms of Ernst & Young (EY) in the Greater China region will not participate in a global plan by the professional services firm to split its audit and consulting units into two companies, EY Greater China said on Friday.
Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Stocks Are Shooting Higher In Hong Kong Today
Major Wall Street indices finish stronger after Fed gave clarity on policy path. China's consumer prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in August. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said there is hope inflation can be controlled without 'very high social costs'. Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Friday, taking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
India inflation likely rose in August, snapping 3-month downtrend - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation likely snapped a three-month downward trend in August as food prices surged, a Reuters poll of economists found, which may add pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to hike interest rates more aggressively in coming months.
Benzinga
A Look At Tesla Stock As Investors Await Post-Labor Day Market Shift
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading flat in the premarket on Tuesday after a volatile Friday caused the stock to gap up 1.41% when the market opened, only to run into sellers who dropped the stock down 3.86% intraday. Retail traders who kept up with the market during the summer months...
Defiance Launches ETF To Offer Exposure To Blockchain, Crypto Firms
Defiance announced on Thursday the launch of the Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF IBIT, which offers exposure to companies in the crypto and blockchain ecosystems. What Happened: Defiance ETF CEO and Chief Investment Officer Sylvia Jablonski said she remained highly bullish on the growth of crypto and the...
Netflix Warned By Gulf Nations Over Violating 'Islamic And Societal Values': Take Down Content Or Face 'Legal Measures'
The authorities did not specify the material that violated rules but mentioned that it included children’s content. Riyadh’s state-run Al Ekhbariya TV showed blurred-out animation clips that appeared to show two girls embracing. Gulf Arab states have asked U.S. streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX to remove content deemed...
US Stocks Turn Higher, Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.60% to 31,770.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.86% to 11,893.90. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.73% to 4,008.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares jumped by 1.5%...
Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite adding more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.81% to 31,397.40 while the NASDAQ rose 0.92% to 11,650.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.87% to 3,942.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by 2.4%...
Comments / 0