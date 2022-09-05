ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

First look: Iowa State at Iowa odds and lines

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNgjl_0hiqOxwp00

The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) tangle for the 69th time Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (BTN) at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Iowa State vs. Iowa odds; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

Iowa State defeated FCS Southeast Missouri State 42-10 Saturday. The Cyclones racked up 293 passing yards and 176 rushing yards. ISU had 26 first downs, a total it surpassed in just 2 of its games in 2021.

Iowa struggled its way to 166 total yards in defeating South Dakota State 7-3 Saturday. In a game that saw its combatants combine to go just 7-of-34 in converting 3rd downs, the Hawkeyes survived with not 1, but 2 safeties in emerging with a victorious baseball tally.

AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Iowa State at Iowa odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 9:37 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Iowa State +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Iowa -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Iowa State +3.5 (-120) | Iowa -3.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

2022 betting stats:

  • ML: Iowa State 1-0 | Iowa 1-0
  • ATS: Iowa State 0-1 | Iowa 0-1
  • O/U: Iowa State 0-1 | Iowa 0-1

Iowa State vs. Iowa head-to-head

The Hawkeyes lead the all-time in-state series — a battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy — 46-22. Iowa won last year’s meeting 27-17 and is 6-0 against the Cyclones since 2015. Against the number, Iowa has won 4 of those 6 games.

ISU’s last win in Iowa City came in 2012.

Iowa vs. Iowa State is one of the rivalries that makes college football what it is. College football isn't about content production, ad revenues and landmark television deals; college football is about the mutual hatred that one group of people have for another with a thin veneer of respect beneath it. It's about smiling at your neighbor when you see them at the grocery store on Monday and cursing their name when you see them that one Saturday in the fall.
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
AMES, Iowa -- For the first time since 2011, Iowa State University's enrollment for the new school year is below 30,000 students. The school says Fall 2022's enrollment is 29,969 students--down more than 700 from last year. ISU says there are 25,241 undergraduate, 4,094 graduate and 634 veterinary medicine students...
Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz didn’t evade responsibility for the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard performance against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sept. 3. While Iowa managed to win the game, it did not produce a touchdown. In fact, its only offensive score came via a 46-yard field goal from sophomore placekicker Aaron Blom.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's the matchup Iowa and Iowa State football fans look forward to all year: the Cy-Hawk Game. With a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, many people will want a spot in the metro to catch the game. Take a look at some of the below options for a spot to root on your favorite team.
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
Players say coach’s son, others ‘would commonly use racial slurs’. Coach Ferentz says failure to supervise, retaliation claims fail. The University of Iowa asked the Southern District of Iowa to dismiss racial discrimination claims by seven Black former members of the school’s football team, saying the claims are either time-barred, unrelated to the named plaintiffs, or factually lacking.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke with reporters today addressing questions surrounding his unit after Saturday’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State. “We all had a hand in it,” the playcaller opened. “We had a lot of first-time players. We knew going in there were going to be some bumps in the road.”
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
Fans in Iowa City would like a word with the Ray Guy Award voters. After an incredible punting performance from junior Tory Taylor, he was somehow overlooked for college football's weekly punting award in favor of South Carolina's Kai Kroeger. Taylor punted 10 times in the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over...
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has worked with various public health and management agencies in the state to inform and protect the public about the current water quality conditions at its beaches. Samples are collected weekly at 39 state-owned beaches from the week...
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
