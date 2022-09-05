First look: Kentucky at Florida odds and lines

The Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) hit the road to face the Florida Gators (1-0) Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with kickoff at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Kentucky vs. Florida odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Kentucky got off to a slow start in their Week 1 showdown against Miami of Ohio with the Wildcats jumping out to a narrow 13-10 lead at halftime. In the second half, Kentucky outscored Miami 24-3 as QB Will Levis threw for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Florida had a stiff matchup against the No. 7 ranked Utah Utes Saturday in front of their home fans. QB Anthony Richardson was phenomenal in the Gators’ 29-26 upset victory, totaling 274 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Kentucky was ranked No. 21 in the initial AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Kentucky at Florida odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 9:54 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Kentucky +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Florida -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

Kentucky +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Florida -200 (bet $200 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Kentucky +4.5 (-115) | Florida -4.5 (-105)

Kentucky +4.5 (-115) | Florida -4.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

2022 betting stats:

ML : Kentucky 1-0 | Florida 1-0

: Kentucky 1-0 | Florida 1-0 ATS : Kentucky 1-0 | Florida 1-0

: Kentucky 1-0 | Florida 1-0 O/U: Kentucky 0-1 | Florida 1-0

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Kentucky vs. Florida head-to-head

The Wildcats and Gators have gone up against one another 72 times dating back to 1917. Florida owns a 53-19 record against Kentucky, and they had a 31-game win streak that lasted from 1987 to 2017.

The last matchup between these 2 programs came in 2021, when the Wildcats secured a 20-13 home win over the Gators.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).