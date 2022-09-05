ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

First look: Kentucky at Florida odds and lines

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) hit the road to face the Florida Gators (1-0) Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with kickoff at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Kentucky vs. Florida odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Kentucky got off to a slow start in their Week 1 showdown against Miami of Ohio with the Wildcats jumping out to a narrow 13-10 lead at halftime. In the second half, Kentucky outscored Miami 24-3 as QB Will Levis threw for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Florida had a stiff matchup against the No. 7 ranked Utah Utes Saturday in front of their home fans. QB Anthony Richardson was phenomenal in the Gators’ 29-26 upset victory, totaling 274 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Kentucky was ranked No. 21 in the initial AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Kentucky at Florida odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 9:54 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Kentucky +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Florida -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kentucky +4.5 (-115) | Florida -4.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

2022 betting stats:

  • ML: Kentucky 1-0 | Florida 1-0
  • ATS: Kentucky 1-0 | Florida 1-0
  • O/U: Kentucky 0-1 | Florida 1-0

Kentucky vs. Florida head-to-head

The Wildcats and Gators have gone up against one another 72 times dating back to 1917. Florida owns a 53-19 record against Kentucky, and they had a 31-game win streak that lasted from 1987 to 2017.

The last matchup between these 2 programs came in 2021, when the Wildcats secured a 20-13 home win over the Gators.

