First look: Houston at Texas Tech odds and lines

The Houston Cougars (1-0) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) Saturday with kickoff at 4 p.m. ET (FS1) in Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Houston vs. Texas Tech odds; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

Houston escaped Week 1 with a thrilling 37-35 triple-overtime win over UTSA. The Cougars rallied from 14 points down to snap UTSA’s 10-gome home winning streak after QB Clayton Tune leaped over a defender to score on a 13-yard run in the 3rd overtime for a 2-point conversion. UTSA did not score on their subsequent attempt.

Texas Tech opened the season with a 63-10 victory at home over Murray State. The Red Raiders passed for 472 yards and 6 TDs in the win, piling up 605 total yards of offense. Defensively, they held Murray State to 4-of-18 on 3rd down.

Houston was No. 25 in the initial AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports.

Houston at Texas Tech odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 10:18 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Houston +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Texas Tech -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

Houston +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Texas Tech -155 (bet $155 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Houston +2.5 (+102) | Texas Tech -2.5 (-125)

Houston +2.5 (+102) | Texas Tech -2.5 (-125) Over/Under (O/U): 65.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats:

ML : Houston 1-0 | Texas Tech 1-0

: Houston 1-0 | Texas Tech 1-0 ATS : Houston 0-1 | Texas Tech 1-0

: Houston 0-1 | Texas Tech 1-0 O/U: Houston 1-0 | Texas Tech 1-0

Houston vs. Texas Tech head-to-head

These teams have faced each other 33 times. Houston leads the all-time series 18-14-1. However, Texas Tech has won the last 4 meetings, including 38-21 last season, and has won 9 of the last 10 games in the series.

