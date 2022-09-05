ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Houston at Texas Tech odds and lines

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTP2d_0hiqODml00

The Houston Cougars (1-0) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) Saturday with kickoff at 4 p.m. ET (FS1) in Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Houston vs. Texas Tech odds; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

Houston escaped Week 1 with a thrilling 37-35 triple-overtime win over UTSA. The Cougars rallied from 14 points down to snap UTSA’s 10-gome home winning streak after QB Clayton Tune leaped over a defender to score on a 13-yard run in the 3rd overtime for a 2-point conversion. UTSA did not score on their subsequent attempt.

Texas Tech opened the season with a 63-10 victory at home over Murray State. The Red Raiders passed for 472 yards and 6 TDs in the win, piling up 605 total yards of offense. Defensively, they held Murray State to 4-of-18 on 3rd down.

Houston was No. 25 in the initial AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports.

Houston at Texas Tech odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 10:18 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Houston +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Texas Tech -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Houston +2.5 (+102) | Texas Tech -2.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 65.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats:

  • ML: Houston 1-0 | Texas Tech 1-0
  • ATS: Houston 0-1 | Texas Tech 1-0
  • O/U: Houston 1-0 | Texas Tech 1-0

Houston vs. Texas Tech head-to-head

These teams have faced each other 33 times. Houston leads the all-time series 18-14-1. However, Texas Tech has won the last 4 meetings, including 38-21 last season, and has won 9 of the last 10 games in the series.

Related
College Football News

Houston vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Houston (1-0), Texas Tech (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
LUBBOCK, TX
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas

Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
LUBBOCK, TX
saobserver.com

‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’

College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Jimmy’s Egg Closes One Lubbock Location

There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
LUBBOCK, TX
TexasHighways

The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition

Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Northbrook High School football team celebrates first win in five years

A small piece of paper with a date printed on it – Nov. 3, 2017 – had become a fixture in Andres Gomez's office. The third-year Northbrook High School football coach hung it right above the dry-erase board where he draws up plays and makes notes to himself, allowing it to serve both as a reminder as well as motivation.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Local pastor reiterates his belief that Houston is 'most dangerous city in America'

HOUSTON - A prominent pastor in Houston is doubling down his stance concerning crime within the city. A week ago, Dr. Ed Young from Second Baptist Church in Houston, received backlash after calling Houston the most dangerous city in the United States. Following criticism from Houston leaders, the pastor doubled down his comments in a second sermon on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
territorysupply.com

11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
HOUSTON, TX
