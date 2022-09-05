Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
C.C. Creations Holds A Groundbreaking Of Their $33 Million Dollar Custom Shirt Printing Facility
The largest custom screen printer in Texas is Bryan/College Station’s C.C. Creations. With Tuesday’s groundbreaking of a $33 million dollar facility in north Bryan, owner and CEO Kenny Lawson expects to jump nationally from eighth to number three. Lawson says their first climate controlled facility is called the...
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
inforney.com
Update to history
In the Brenham-Banner Press, in early August, we reported on Brenham Middle School teacher Ben Lewis, and his determination to stop the Texas State Board of Education from changing the curriculum of history in schools across the state. The Texas Board of Education was planning to teach history in chronological...
lpgasmagazine.com
Walker County LP Gas sells to undisclosed buyer
Walker County LP Gas, a full-service propane company located in Huntsville and Madisonville, Texas, sold to an undisclosed buyer. Legacy Energy Consulting facilitated the sale of Walker County LP Gas, which has serviced Walker, Madison County and the surrounding area since 1983. Walker County LP Gas offers a wide range of services to customers, including sales and service of home standby generators.
inforney.com
Brenham hero lived an exceptional life
Brenham lost a great man and a hero in August. This is a tribute to his memory. Master Sgt. Mack Parker Jr. joined the United States Air-force at 19 years old, after graduating near the top of his class of Pickard High School in Brenham. Parker was an honored and...
KWTX
"Tiniest Texans" and more on the debut of KWTX@4 - 9.5.22
Quiet Quitting Part 2 - 9.5.22 DeLisa Russell, group CEO of Promises Behavioral Health in Houston and Bryan/College Station talks about what's behind the phenomenon of "quiet quitting" and when it may be time to consider a new career. Can you believe this cricket invasion? It's one of the things...
kurv.com
SpaceX Reportedly Planning To Build $43M Facility In Bastrop
SpaceX is reportedly building a facility in Bastrop County. CEO Elon Musk hasn’t made any formal announcement, but recent job postings and filings with the state provide some clues as to what’s up. The California-based company makes spacecraft and satellite communications tech, and launches its own spacecraft and...
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
inforney.com
What's hot on the streets
At last week’s city council meeting, Public Works Director Dane Rau was recognized for 20 years of service with the City of Brenham. Rau has been a fixture in Brenham’s public works for two decades, and he loves what he does. “It’s easy to work for an organization...
KBTX.com
Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
KWTX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
KBTX.com
Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Kolache Festival on the square in downtown Caldwell is always the second Saturday in September. Susan Mott and Hannah Kovar with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce joined News Three at Noon on Monday, Sept. 5 to discuss the 37th annual event. The festival...
Fall Festivals in Montgomery County
It's finally time for all things fall! Celebrate the cooler weather by heading outdoors to a local fall festival. These are just a few of the upcoming fall festivals happening in October in Montgomery County.
Texans could be one tropical storm away from gas being $5 dollars a gallon
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The average price for a gallon of gas in Bryan/College Station is $3.39. That's down 12 cents from last week and that price has continued to come down since the record high set back in June but that could all change with a tropical storm or hurricane according to AAA Texas.
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
Click2Houston.com
‘It did not feel like a safe environment’: Parent claims Katy ISD students screamed racial slurs at minority girls during volleyball game
Lakesha Adams said her daughter’s volleyball game turned vulgar on Friday night. “It did not feel like a safe environment,” she said. Adams’ daughter is on the varsity team at Paetow High School. The team was playing against Jordan High School when the mother said the end of the game took a turn.
KBTX.com
Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze. It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road. The...
Wharton County officials search for vehicle involved in burglary, theft of a firearm
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public’s help in identifying the vehicle in the photographs above. The vehicle appears to be a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Officials believe the vehicle is connected to a Burglary and Theft of a Firearm that occurred...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED
It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
KBTX.com
FM 2818 delays clear up, work still happening in area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning commuters were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on FM 2818 near the Wellborn ramp. Contractors were switching traffic on the road and finishing some restriping for the Wellborn ramp, but it took longer than expected according to Bob Colwell, Bryan district’s TxDOT public information officer.
