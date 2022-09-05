ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
inforney.com

Update to history

In the Brenham-Banner Press, in early August, we reported on Brenham Middle School teacher Ben Lewis, and his determination to stop the Texas State Board of Education from changing the curriculum of history in schools across the state. The Texas Board of Education was planning to teach history in chronological...
BRENHAM, TX
lpgasmagazine.com

Walker County LP Gas sells to undisclosed buyer

Walker County LP Gas, a full-service propane company located in Huntsville and Madisonville, Texas, sold to an undisclosed buyer. Legacy Energy Consulting facilitated the sale of Walker County LP Gas, which has serviced Walker, Madison County and the surrounding area since 1983. Walker County LP Gas offers a wide range of services to customers, including sales and service of home standby generators.
MADISONVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Brenham, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
City
Brenham, TX
inforney.com

Brenham hero lived an exceptional life

Brenham lost a great man and a hero in August. This is a tribute to his memory. Master Sgt. Mack Parker Jr. joined the United States Air-force at 19 years old, after graduating near the top of his class of Pickard High School in Brenham. Parker was an honored and...
BRENHAM, TX
KWTX

"Tiniest Texans" and more on the debut of KWTX@4 - 9.5.22

Quiet Quitting Part 2 - 9.5.22 DeLisa Russell, group CEO of Promises Behavioral Health in Houston and Bryan/College Station talks about what's behind the phenomenon of "quiet quitting" and when it may be time to consider a new career. Can you believe this cricket invasion? It's one of the things...
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

SpaceX Reportedly Planning To Build $43M Facility In Bastrop

SpaceX is reportedly building a facility in Bastrop County. CEO Elon Musk hasn’t made any formal announcement, but recent job postings and filings with the state provide some clues as to what’s up. The California-based company makes spacecraft and satellite communications tech, and launches its own spacecraft and...
B93

A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas

Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Online Surveys#Linus Business#Forbes And Shook Research
inforney.com

What's hot on the streets

At last week’s city council meeting, Public Works Director Dane Rau was recognized for 20 years of service with the City of Brenham. Rau has been a fixture in Brenham’s public works for two decades, and he loves what he does. “It’s easy to work for an organization...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
CAMERON, TX
KBTX.com

Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Kolache Festival on the square in downtown Caldwell is always the second Saturday in September. Susan Mott and Hannah Kovar with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce joined News Three at Noon on Monday, Sept. 5 to discuss the 37th annual event. The festival...
CALDWELL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MISSING MAN IN NATIONAL FOREST LOCATED DECEASED

It is with great sadness the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that after a lengthy search in the Sam Houston National Forest, a body found deceased has been preliminarily identified as missing person Christopher Loveall. Currently, it appears that Mr. Loveall died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

FM 2818 delays clear up, work still happening in area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning commuters were stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on FM 2818 near the Wellborn ramp. Contractors were switching traffic on the road and finishing some restriping for the Wellborn ramp, but it took longer than expected according to Bob Colwell, Bryan district’s TxDOT public information officer.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy