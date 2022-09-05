Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia
Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy
Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
Ben Affleck is selling his mansion for $30 million to continue building a new life with Jennifer Lopez
Suppose your dream is to move to Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles, California. In that case, you might be able to buy Ben Affleck’s mansion for $30 million. The 49-year-old actor listed the home he purchased in 2018 to continue building a...
Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is still caught in a daze over his romantic second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo actor was seen staring at photos of his new wife in one of her many wedding gowns while they were dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, during their second honeymoon.
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Jennifer Lopez serenaded Ben Affleck with sexy wedding performance
Jennifer Lopez couldn’t take a night off from her superstardom and performed for attendees at her wedding to Ben Affleck. The “On the Floor” singer “engaged in an exclusive performance for her guests,” a press release from jewelry designer Mikimoto sent earlier this week read. The release noted that Lopez, 53, wore the brand’s Prestige White South Sea Cultured Pearl Earrings with Diamonds set in Platinum ($53,000). But when asked for further comment, a rep for the pearl company claimed their release was incorrect, and Lopez did not perform. A rep for Lopez also said she was not aware of the performance. However, TMZ reported...
We're Still Reeling From This Sexy Plunging Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore At Her Second Wedding To Ben Affleck
While many of us are *still* not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married two decades after their first engagement, we also can’t move on from her stunning wedding looks! The Marry Me star, 53, gave fans a glimpse of her big day glam via her newsletter On the JLo and naturally, they can’t get enough. While we’re in awe of all the details from Bennifer’s special day, there’s just one sight of Lopez in a custom Ralph Lauren gown that really took our breath away.
Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
Nick Cannon Buys Partner Abby De La Rosa A House As She Expects Their 3rd Child: ‘Least I Can Do’
Nick Cannon has purchased a home for one of his pregnant partners: Abby De La Rosa, 31. The comedian and host, 41, got a sweet shout out from Abby via Instagram on Friday, Sept. 2. “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful,” she wrote over a video of her and Nick’s 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion running through an unfurnished living room. “Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion,” she added, signing off the message from her sons.
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck
Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me...
Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding
Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'
Tori Spelling revealed her "co-parenting" routine with Dean McDermott as photos surfaced of the family spending time with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's mother Candy Spelling. Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple's 5-year-old son, enjoyed time at the beach Monday in Malibu. Monday's outing reportedly marks the first...
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez
The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.
Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart
Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
