epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia

Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez serenaded Ben Affleck with sexy wedding performance

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t take a night off from her superstardom and performed for attendees at her wedding to Ben Affleck. The “On the Floor” singer “engaged in an exclusive performance for her guests,” a press release from jewelry designer Mikimoto sent earlier this week read. The release noted that Lopez, 53, wore the brand’s Prestige White South Sea Cultured Pearl Earrings with Diamonds set in Platinum ($53,000). But when asked for further comment, a rep for the pearl company claimed their release was incorrect, and Lopez did not perform. A rep for Lopez also said she was not aware of the performance. However, TMZ reported...
shefinds

We're Still Reeling From This Sexy Plunging Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore At Her Second Wedding To Ben Affleck

While many of us are *still* not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married two decades after their first engagement, we also can’t move on from her stunning wedding looks! The Marry Me star, 53, gave fans a glimpse of her big day glam via her newsletter On the JLo and naturally, they can’t get enough. While we’re in awe of all the details from Bennifer’s special day, there’s just one sight of Lopez in a custom Ralph Lauren gown that really took our breath away.
Black Enterprise

Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Buys Partner Abby De La Rosa A House As She Expects Their 3rd Child: ‘Least I Can Do’

Nick Cannon has purchased a home for one of his pregnant partners: Abby De La Rosa, 31. The comedian and host, 41, got a sweet shout out from Abby via Instagram on Friday, Sept. 2. “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful,” she wrote over a video of her and Nick’s 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion running through an unfurnished living room. “Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion,” she added, signing off the message from her sons.
HollywoodLife

Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina

It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez

The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.
E! News

Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
