ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Obama, Adele, Eminem score Emmy wins

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CSRv_0hiqLiqX00

Former President Barack Obama is an Emmy winner.

Obama won in the "Best Narrator" category of the Creative Arts Emmys. The former president narrated the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”

Obama is reportedly the second president to win an Emmy.

Other notable winners from the night included Adele, Eminem, and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Adele earned an Emmy for her CBS special, "Adele: One Night Only."

Eminem earned his award for being part of the Super Bowl halftime performance, which won in the "Outstanding Variety Special" category.

Adele and Eminem are now a Tony Award away from achieving EGOT status. They've both won an Emmy, an Oscar and Grammys.

Boseman, who has also been honored with an Oscar nomination, was posthumously awarded the Emmy for "Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance."

He played T’Challa in the animated series “What If…?”

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
talentrecap.com

Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Adele
The Independent

Chris Pine fans joke he’s ‘checked out’ of Venice film festival amid Don’t Worry Darling chaos

Fans have joked that Chris Pine has “checked out” of the Venice Film Festival.Pine stars in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, which premiered at the international cinema event on Monday night (5 September).For months, the film, which has left critics mostly unenthused, has been plagued by reports of behind-the-scenes drama, including a rumoured “falling out” between Wilde and Florence Pugh, who plays the lead role.Clips of Pine appearing to zone out during the press conference for the film and at the premiere later that evening have gone viral on social media. One clip that has caught the particular attention...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More

Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the cast to his big-budget indie film Megalopolis. The call sheet is now a family affair, with Coppola’s sister (and his Godfather star) Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman joining the project. Also joining the cast are Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Shia LaBeouf-Starrer 'Padre Pio' From Abel Ferrara to Premiere in Venice Days LineupJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82 Megalopolis notably marks LaBeouf’s highest-profile project since...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#The Creative Arts Emmys#Cbs#Egot
Variety

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Anna Kendrick Sets Directorial Debut With True Crime Thriller ‘The Dating Game’

Anna Kendrick is set to make her directorial debut with the true crime thriller The Dating Game from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. Kendrick will also produce and star in the flick, which is from a Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald and is based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, who was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome and funny bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala. But behind Alcala’s charming façade was a deadly secret: he was a psychopathic serial killer “I’ve loved this script from the moment I read it,”...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

In the Name of the Father: With ‘The Son,’ Hugh Jackman’s Best Actor Oscar Moment Has Arrived

If you thought Florian Zeller’s debut film “The Father” was a downer, get ready to fill your handkerchiefs with tears and nose fluids as the credits roll on his sophomore effort, “The Son.” It might be a bruising watch, but the perfectly modulated drama will be an across-the-board contender in all categories including best picture. And it’s a film that puts Hugh Jackman at the forefront of the best actor race for his remarkable performance as a father struggling to help his troubled teenage son (newcomer Zen McGrath).  “The Son,” which debuted at the Venice Film Festival, tells the story of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Babylon’ First Look: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie & Diego Calva Lead Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood Epic For Paramount

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first stills from Babylon, the latest feature from Oscar winner Damien Chazelle (La La Land), which hits theaters in limited release on Christmas Day, going wide on January 6th. The film led by Brad Pitt (Bullet Train), Margot Robbie (Amsterdam) and Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico) is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles, as Tinseltown makes the transition from silent films to talkies. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. For Chazelle, Babylon comes on the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Telluride Awards Analysis: For ‘Empire of Light,’ Olivia Colman Poised to Land Fourth Nom in Five Years

Empire of Light, a drama set in the early 1980s within and against the backdrop of a grand old British seaside cinema, had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival’s Herzog Theatre on Saturday afternoon, and proved to be the fest’s biggest crowd-pleaser so far. A smart, understated, old-fashioned movie that doesn’t aim to set the world on fire, but is solid and satisfying, Empire of Light, which Searchlight will release on Dec. 9, looks to be a formidable Oscar contender given its reception here; the track records of its writer/director, Sam Mendes, and its leading lady, Olivia Colman; and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Martin McDonagh’s ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Gets Over 12-Minute Standing Ovation, a Festival Best So Far

The re-teaming of Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and writer/director Martin McDonagh for the first time since In Bruges was met with wild applause in Venice. There were wild cheers for Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin — which also marks McDonagh’s first feature since his Venice-bowing and awards conquering Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — even before it had started, but the standing ovation at the end lasted for well over 12 minutes, a festival best so far.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Crow' Reboot to Film at New Production Facility (Exclusive)Daniel Bruhl in First Trailer for Netflix's Anti-War Film 'All Quiet...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Whale: Brendan Fraser gets ‘huge round of applause’ after first screening of Darren Aronofsky film

Brendan Fraser is reportedly so good in his new film that he received a round of applause at the end of the it’s first screeningThe Whale, a new psychological drama from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, saw Fraser undergo a physical transformation, as well as don prosthetics, to play a man “living with obesity”.Its official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback-of-sorts for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t had...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Best Actor Predictions

We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023.  And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. Our Awards Editor, TV & Film Marcus Jones is currently filling in for Anne Thompson on Oscars Predictions updates. See her preliminary thoughts for what to expect at the...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Tilda Swinton debuts neon hair transformation at Venice Film Festival

In addition to premiering new films, festivals are often a chance for attendees to flaunt their latest look. Tilda Swinton, who is currently at the 79th Venice Film Festival, has certainly grasped this opportunity with both hands. The actor, who won an Academy Award in 2008 for her performance in...
CELEBRITIES
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy