Cardio while watching a movie, all to help the planet. Poland residents are peddling to provide the electricity needed to show the film “Knives Out.” The bikes are plugged into a generator, and a screen shows how much energy is being used to keep the movie playing. A company called Impel is visiting various cities to host these events and showcase a more environmentally friendly way of living. They’re also helping to fight climate change. Inside Edition Digital has more.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO