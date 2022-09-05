ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland Residents Ride Bikes to Power Movie and Fight Climate Change

Cardio while watching a movie, all to help the planet. Poland residents are peddling to provide the electricity needed to show the film “Knives Out.” The bikes are plugged into a generator, and a screen shows how much energy is being used to keep the movie playing. A company called Impel is visiting various cities to host these events and showcase a more environmentally friendly way of living. They’re also helping to fight climate change. Inside Edition Digital has more.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZ Briefing: What to do about catalytic converter thefts; Chandler auction house sell Nazi items; Phoenix hotel workers who love their jobs

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Catalytic converters are still getting stolen. Here's what you need to know. A Chandler auction house sells Nazi items and other World War I and II memorabilia. Should they?. Hospitality workers are helping...
