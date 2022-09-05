ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Photo) Celebrating Antony Poses For Paparazzi Hours After Victorious Manchester United Debut

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

He was proudly wearing tracksuit trousers emblazoned with the United badge he had earlier kissed at Old Trafford.

Antony had plenty to celebrate on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old had earlier made a remarkable Premier League debut for Manchester United by scoring in a 3-1 win over table-toppers Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Antony celebrated in style on the pitch by kissing the United badge on his shirt in front of the section of the stadium where Arsenal's fans were housed.

Later on Sunday, Antony was still on a high as he and some friends went out for dinner at Manchester's Hawksmoor steakhouse.

Paparazzi arrived outside to capture photos of Antony leaving the restaurant and the former Ajax star was more than happy to pose by celebrating again for the cameras.

He was proudly wearing tracksuit trousers emblazoned with the United badge that he had earlier kissed.

Antony pictured after scoring his first goal for Manchester United in a 3-1 win over Arsenal

IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

#Manchester United#United Debut#Arsenal At Old Trafford#Hawksmoor#Arsenal Imago Pa Images
