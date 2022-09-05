Anyone who's been on a road trip westward has seen the signs. Heck, they span over 650 miles, all the way from Minnesota to Greybull, Wyoming. Seeing the billboards as you head westward reminds you of the long road trips you would take as a child and the anticipation as you began to close in on Wall Drug. It was a brilliant marketing decision and has paid off tremendously, as the historic spot still serves its free ice water and 5-cent coffee to this day.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO