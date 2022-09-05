Read full article on original website
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall
Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
Details of 1964 Nuclear Near-Miss in South Dakota Revealed
A newly declassified report sheds new light on a 1964 incident in South Dakota involving a nuclear warhead 80 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan in August of 1945. On December 5, 1964, a retrorocket attached to a Minuteman missile fired by accident within a...
What’s The Top Crop in South Dakota vs Minnesota, Iowa?
From farm-to-table, each state in the U.S. is known for providing many ag products and commodities. Get out of your concrete lifestyle and take a drive out of the city and look in any direction. Yes, this is where much of your dinner comes from. That milk and yogurt you...
South Dakota Fall & Winter Grilling For Idiots
Look at the calendar. Where did the summer go? Sad, because some may have used the grill for the last time outside this season. For others, including myself, the grilling season never ends. We always have an extra propane tank on-hand ready for a steak, salmon, or chicken. You have...
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
How Many Wall Drug Billboards Are There Anyway?
Anyone who's been on a road trip westward has seen the signs. Heck, they span over 650 miles, all the way from Minnesota to Greybull, Wyoming. Seeing the billboards as you head westward reminds you of the long road trips you would take as a child and the anticipation as you began to close in on Wall Drug. It was a brilliant marketing decision and has paid off tremendously, as the historic spot still serves its free ice water and 5-cent coffee to this day.
Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota have some dangerous roadways. Some are more deadly than others. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal, Early Winter For Minnesota, Iowa, and SD
The Farmers' Almanac has released its extended winter weather forecast. And they say: 'Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”. The Farmers Almanac explains that every year since 1818 they provide an extended weather forecast that helps people plan ahead. The first day of winter and the shortest day of...
Get Out If You Hear These 5 Secret Codes In A Minnesota Walmart
If you hear any of these 5 very serious secret codes broadcast on the intercom in a Minnesota Walmart you really need to consider what you are going to do next. It's kinda sad but you really have to be careful because you never know what's going to happen when you are out shopping these days.
Smokey Bear Dances at South Dakota State Fair [VIDEO]
Smokey Bear decided to get in a few sweet dance moves before he nestles in for a winter hibernation. The great Smokey Bear made an appearance at the Rosebud Fair and Wacipi over the Labor Day weekend. The national wildlife preservation mascot was roaming the grounds when challenged to a dance-off.
South Dakota Governor Welcomes Adorable New Family Member
Dogs are truly man's best friend. They are with us on our best days and our not so great days. That's why they are so easy to welcome into our family. Those cute faces just steal our hearts, like this little guy's face did with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and her family.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
One Last Minnesota Road Trip Before Summer Ends
As an adventurer seeking new places to add to your travel journal, you are the person who finds those conversation venues. You know, the ones all your friends keep circling back to ask about?. Let me take you on one final weekend getaway before the kids return to school that...
South Dakota Capital City Ranks The Best
When it comes to state capital cities many don't get the props they deserve. The state capital may not be the largest, most productive city in the state. Yet, these communities thrive in several categories. Let's look at our South Dakota state capital. Pierre is located in the middle of...
Two Iowa Cities Were Least Impacted by ‘Great Resignation’
In just about every industry in America, record staffing shortages have become the norm and that lack of workers has had a tremendous impact on how businesses operate. The trimming of the workforce began back when COVID-19 first hit in 2020 and hit its peak during what's now being referred to as the 'Great Resignation'.
Is It Illegal To Wear Headphones While Driving In Minnesota?
So you've got a great pair of Bluetooth, noise-canceling headphones that have amazing sound. Can you legally wear them and rock out to your favorite radio station while you are driving in Minnesota?. I've spent a lot of time on Minnesota roads over the years. And I like to listen...
9 Cuss Words Real Minnesotans Use Even In Front Of Kids
Minnesota is known for being “Minnesota Nice”. Things have to go pretty far south before a true Minnesotan brings out the “big swears”. You know the “big swears”. Like the ones those heathens in Wisconsin use when the Packers puke. You know how your...
Remarkable Community Named ‘Coolest Small Town in Iowa’
Every so often, you come across a place that sets itself apart from its neighbors. This little town in the heart of Iowa does just that and then some. Not only is it home to some of the most iconic structures and legendary people to ever have lived in the Hawkeye State, but it also has endless things to do and see.
South Dakota Sets Locations for September Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the September locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up 13 sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties in August, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS...
