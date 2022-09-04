ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WKU Athletics

WKU Soccer Starts 3-Game Road Swing at Ole Miss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer hits the road for a three-match road swing that starts off on Thursday night in Oxford, Mississippi with a match against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. WKU (2-2-2) at No. 9 Ole Miss (5-0-1) Thursday, Sept. 7 | 6 p.m. Ole Miss Soccer...
OXFORD, MS
WKU Athletics

WKU Women's Basketball Announces Staff Additions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU women's basketball head coach Greg Collins has announced new additions and a promotion within his staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season. David Walls, previously a Graduate Assistant with the team, has been promoted to Director of Scouting. His primary duties will include film breakdown of the Lady Toppers and opposing teams and managing advanced statistical analysis.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

WKU Baseball Announces Newcomers for 2023 Season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Baseball head coach Marc Rardin and his staff announce the signing of 20 newcomers for the 2023 baseball season. These student-athletes will join the 18 players maintained from the following season to compose the 2023 squad. The 2023 roster additions include: Camden Ross, Bryson...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Kentucky Downs hosts 7 days of races

FRANKLIN, Ky. – This September Kentucky downs is open and holding a 7 day series of races, right in Franklin, Kentucky. This September is also the second anniversary of the Mint Gaming Hall here in the bluegrass, so this weekend has been full of excitement for both entities. It’s...
FRANKLIN, KY
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
worldatlas.com

9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee

Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Nashville’s 6th-hottest summer had drought, thunder and lots of 90+ temps

Earth has been pretty hot this summer. Nashville, too — the city just had its sixth-hottest summer on record. In June, the average temperature in Nashville was more than three degrees higher than the latest 30-year normal. Tennessee had 60 record daily high temperatures and 85 record daily warm low temperatures, according to the Tennessee Climate Office.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Nashville

Beyond the honky tonks, barbeque joints, and bachelorette parties there is much more to Music City’s rich history than meets the eye. We’ve rounded up some fascinating facts about our beloved city that may surprise you. (But remember, as with all great cities some historic tales are fact and some are long-told fiction. We did our best to check our work, but we can’t promise a few wives’ tales didn’t sneak in along the way.)
NASHVILLE, TN

