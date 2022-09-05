The carjacker wasn't expecting to get shut down so fast…. While we might think of the government engine kill switches as the next tyrannical addition to the federal arsenal, GM recently found itself in the middle of a story that makes manufacture-controlled killswitch systems seem like a good idea. This all comes after a thief who stole a GM vehicle and decided to try his luck in a police chase, seeming to nearly escape the almost inevitable fate of jail time. However, with cops hot on the trail but struggling to keep up, the department had an idea that would soon eliminate the threat instantly.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO