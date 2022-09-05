Read full article on original website
Fauci Lied
3d ago
I love it. The racist, woke, has been was so pissed that his team left him out, and put different tires on his 'teammate's' car that he was in the driving mode. That was a delight to watch and listen to.
Reply
18
ordinary citizen
2d ago
God this man(?) is so annoying. He is such a child. Stomps his feet and holds his breath when he doesn’t win. It is time to say goodbye, retire, go away. He only knows how to be a graceful winner, easy. True character is how to lose gracefully and he doesn’t. Blames everyone but himself. Pathetic!
Reply
7
John Stark
3d ago
BS, quit making excuses for the racist Hamilton losing again. He didn't have the engine or tires to beat Max
Reply
12
Related
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver set to start Italian GP at back of the grid after Mercedes engine penalty
Mercedes are fitting a fourth engine - one more than is permitted in F1's rules - into Hamilton's car as a result of the damage his last engine suffered in his race-ending crash with Fernando Alonso at the Belgian GP. There was a 45G impact in that collision and Mercedes...
AlphaTauri hit back at ‘insulting’ claims from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
Alpha Tauri have branded calls from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff for Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix to be investigated as “insulting”.Wolff raised questions surrounding Tsuonda’s retirement and suggested the actions of Red Bull’s junior team “changed the outcome of the race”, leading to Max Verstappen’s victory and ending any chance Lewis Hamilton had of winning for Mercedes.Tusonda retired from the race only four corners after returning to the pits - triggering a virtual safety car that effectively granted Verstappen a free stop. It was followed by speculation on social media that Alpha Tauri had intentionally...
EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season
Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren driver not 'too proud' to take reserve role to stay in F1 in 2023
Ricciardo's stock has taken a big hit over the last 18 months with McLaren, with the charismatic Australian having gone from being heralded as one of the sport's greatest drivers to having his contract terminated by his current team in favour of a young rookie, Alpine youngster Oscar Piastri. Wolff...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Alpine considering 14 drivers for 'best seat in F1' but Pierre Gasly hailed as 'perfect choice' in 2023
The French team have an unexpected opening for 2023 after Fernando Alonso signed for Aston Martin, while they then lost a contract battle to McLaren for the services of the previously-announced Oscar Piastri. Gasly is the overwhelming favourite to land the seat, and Alpine have been in discussions with Red...
F1 News: Ferrari Transport Breaks Down On Way To Italian Grand Prix
Ferrari hasn’t been having the best of luck recently with them not only having an air gun damaged during the Dutch GP, but simply forgetting a fourth wheel during the same pit stop. Join this with the poor strategy that has arguable ruined Charles Leclerc’s chances at winning the championship as well as reliability issues, and you’re having a bad year.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
motor1.com
F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers, says Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Formula 1 teams must accept they are "vomit bags" for driver frustrations, after Lewis Hamilton’s radio outburst at the Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton was left furious after Mercedes elected to keep him out on old mediums at the late safety car in Zandvoort, which left him exposed to Max Verstappen behind him who had stopped for fresh softs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rowdy F1 Fans Are Out of Control, and It’s Well Past Time To Act
With flares disrupting on-track action and repeated incidents of abuse in the grandstands, F1 needs to step up.
It's Formula One... on the water! Red Bull stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez go head-to-head racing 100km/h SailGP boats in Saint-Tropez before heading to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza
The high-octane sport of SailGP has become known as Formula One on water and this week Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez found out why. The Red Bull drivers teamed up with champion sailors Tom Slingsby and Jimmy Spithill in Saint-Tropez to race one another on state-of-the-art hydrofoiling F50 catamarans that can reach speeds of 100km/h.
racer.com
NASCAR issues rules update to address Next Gen fires
NASCAR sent a rules update to Cup Series teams with changes to the cars to take effect this weekend at Kansas Speedway, in hopes of stopping a rash of fires affecting Next Gen cars. Kevin Harvick’s car caught fire at Darlington Raceway because of rubber buildup, prompting more lashing out...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton desperate to fight Max Verstappen as he remains confident of Mercedes win
Hamilton came arguably the closest he has to victory this year at last weekend's Dutch GP before a combination of strategy risks and safety cars saw him drop to fourth and Verstappen ultimately take the victory. After a 2021 season centred on fighting the Red Bull team, Hamilton is desperate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Fernando Alonso claims he is in the best form of his career
MONZA, Italy - Fernando Alonso believes his performance level in 2022 has been better than the two seasons he won the Formula One championship with Renault. Alonso is on a brilliant run of form for Alpine currently, having finished in the points at 10 consecutive races, a run stretching back to his home race at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.
NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated
There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
NBC Sports
NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change
NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
GM Engine Killswitch Saves The Day From Cocky Thief
The carjacker wasn't expecting to get shut down so fast…. While we might think of the government engine kill switches as the next tyrannical addition to the federal arsenal, GM recently found itself in the middle of a story that makes manufacture-controlled killswitch systems seem like a good idea. This all comes after a thief who stole a GM vehicle and decided to try his luck in a police chase, seeming to nearly escape the almost inevitable fate of jail time. However, with cops hot on the trail but struggling to keep up, the department had an idea that would soon eliminate the threat instantly.
Controversies and conspiracy theories once again rear their ugly heads in F1
Several incidents in Sunday's race raised a number of questions of potential funny business taking place
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief vocal on NASCAR fire; Deletes tweets
After a fire at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick was quick to place blame on the Next Gen car. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. It was a dramatic race for many playoff drivers but none more so than Kevin Harvick who left the race in a ball of flames.
Road & Track
C8 Corvette Z06 Ordering Book Closed Until 2023
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is one of the most anticipated sports cars of this decade. Unfortunately for the Corvette faithful, General Motors has just closed the order books for the sports car for the rest of the calendar year, mirroring the situation that previously unfolded with the base model C8 Corvette.
CARS・
F1 News: British Grand Prix Angers Fans With Ridiculous Price Increase
The prices for the 2023 British Grand Prix have been published by Silverstone, but fans have launched complaints at the track after seeing that they’ve been increased massively after the increase in the popularity of the sport. This will be the 77th race at Silverstone, but fans are complaining...
Comments / 30