Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
True to her word, Elizabeth II remained devoted to “the service of our great imperial family” | Opinion
Queen Elizabeth II was the undisputed chief executive of “The Firm,” as the British monarchy is often characterized, for a record-breaking 70 years. (Queen Victoria, her great-great grandmother, reigned for 64. Only Louis XIV of France reigned longer, for 72 years).
Tree Hugger
Rare Glittery Hummingbird Rediscovered in Colombia
It was a remarkable day for a bird-watching scientist in Colombia. Yurgen Vega was working in July when he spotted a striking bright blue and emerald green hummingbird flitting about in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains. He realized the colorful male bird was a Santa Marta sabrewing. The...
'End of an era': Americans mourn Queen Elizabeth's death
The news Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II's death at the age of 96 reverberated across the pond, with US flags lowered to half-staff in response, the Empire State Building illuminated in royal colors, and many Americans reflecting on her legacy. In recognition of the "special relationship" between the United States and Britain, flags at federal buildings all across the country were ordered by President Joe Biden to be lowered to half-staff, where they will remain until the evening of the queen's burial.
Tree Hugger
New Wooden Office Building by Waugh Thistleton Is Absolutely 'LVLy'
The Black and White is an office building in London's Shoreditch neighborhood that started construction this summer under the helm of architect Andrew Waugh. Upon completion in summer 2022, the building is slated to be the tallest engineered timber office building in London. While touring the wood construction, Waugh spoke...
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
CANBERRA, Australia — Malcolm Turnbull, the leader of a failed campaign to have an Australian president replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state and who later became prime minister, came close to tears on Friday in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Turnbull was chair of the Australian Republican Movement in 1999 when Australians voted at a referendum against the nation becoming a republic, severing its constitutional ties to the queen. He was prime minister between 2015 and 2018, during which time the queen gave him a photograph of herself with her husband Prince Philip. Turnbull’s voice trembled as he recalled looking at the photo on Thursday night before he and his wife Lucy Turnbull went to bed with a sense of dread because of news from Buckingham Palace of the queen’s failing health. “I took the portrait of the queen out and set it up and we just thought, ‘What an amazing life. What amazing leadership,’” Turnbull told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Tree Hugger
It's Time for a Stone Construction Renaissance
After writing yet another post about the carbon footprint of concrete, a reader asked why we don't use stone anymore: "Is it time to revert or am I missing some fundamental issue?" The truth is a number of architects and engineers are suggesting that we should use more stone and less concrete. In fact, Parisian architecture firm Barrault Pressacco built a social housing project out of stone recently, noting that it is local and low impact:
Tree Hugger
Century-Old Worker's Cottage Revamped as Eco-Conscious Home
There is growing awareness around the issue of how much carbon is embodied in building materials—in other words, all the upfront carbon emitted from the process of extracting, transporting, and assembling them into shiny new buildings. People are finally beginning to take this issue of upfront carbon seriously, with some experts pointing out that renovating an existing building (rather than building anew) can actually translate to less carbon emissions overall.
