For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO