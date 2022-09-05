Read full article on original website
Game on for Asbury Park HS, but season still in doubt
The Asbury Park High School football team will kick off their season tonight, but with a severely depleted roster. Only 18 players will suit up for the Blue Bishop's home opener against Keyport. They are the only members of the team that have been declared academically eligible. Asbury Park had...
PHOTOS: No. 3 Middletown South Rallies Past No. 9 Long Branch
Colin Gallagher ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns and the defense pitched a second-half shutout as the Middletown South, ranked No. 3 in the Jeep Store Shore Sports Network Top 10, overcame a two-touchdown halftime deficit to rally past No. 9 Long Branch on Friday night at Bresett Stadium.
Standout Toms River, NJ East Football Alumni training new breed of athletes
As we grow older, especially those of us who played sports, there are those days where we wish we may have stretched more or trained differently that could have extended our playing or competition days but also, cut down the chances of injury and pain as we get older. One...
Asbury Park High School Football Season To Resume With Just 18 Players After Week 1 Forfeit
The Asbury Park High School football team will finally begin its season on Friday night, one week after being forced to forfeit its season-opening game due to a lack of eligible players. Asbury Park School District Superintendent RaShawn M. Adams held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon outside the board...
Asbury Park HS forced to forfeit opening football game due to ineligibility issues
Asbury Park High School had to forfeit its opening football game Friday because of ineligibility after not enough players were eligible to take the field.
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
N.J. HS football coach 'fat' shamed player in front of teammates, suit says
The parents of a clinically obese high school student in Ocean County have filed a lawsuit against the district where the student played football, claiming an assistant coach repeatedly shamed and harassed him over his weight. “Look at how fat you got,” the assistant football coach at Lacey Township High...
Neptune, September 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Brick Township High School soccer team will have a game with Neptune High School on September 06, 2022, 12:45:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Vote For the Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, NJ: Round 1
Oh man, to me there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!. I tried to play several...
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Double Trouble Road at Brook Forest. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER: MAN WALKS OUT OF WOODS COVERED IN BLOOD
NJSP just found a man stumbling out of the woods near mile marker 82.5 Northbound covered in blood. An ambulance has been requested. This is a breaking story and no additional details are available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Is Mo Hill to Blame for Toms River Becoming New Jersey’s Next Big City?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In recent years, Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill has been blamed...
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
TOMS RIVER: FENCE FIRE
Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a fence fire on Sheila Drive. There is no report that the fire spread to any structures.
TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
The Fantastic Ocean County Irish Festival This Saturday in Manahawkin, NJ
It may be September, but everyone will be Irish this weekend in Southern Ocean County. It's time for the fantastic Ocean County Irish Festival 2022 to come to Stafford Township this Saturday. It's a fantastic event this Saturday, September 10th at beautiful Manahawkin Lake Park. The Ocean County Irish Festival...
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB
Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
