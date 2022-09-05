ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
newscenter1.tv

Shoot Safe: Archery Season opens to South Dakota residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sept. 1 marked the opening of bow hunting season for South Dakota residents. Just like firearms, there are a few different types of bows that can be used as South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Chris Dekker explains. “We’ve got archery seasons for...
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

2023 Farmer’s Almanac look ahead to the winter months in South Dakota

MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- The 2023 Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for much of the Northern Plains. Associate Editor Tim Goodwin says South Dakota is right in the heart of it. He says the cold and snow should be here by Thanksgiving this year. Goodwin says the...
Hot 104.7

5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall

Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
Hot 104.7

6-Year-Old Reviews Minnesota State Fair Food

The 12 days leading up to Labor Day each year are some of the most entertaining and delicious moments to enjoy each year. That is if anytime during those days is spent at the Minnesota State Fair. For one local family, it was a day to take in all the...
HARTFORD, SD
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Fall & Winter Grilling For Idiots

Look at the calendar. Where did the summer go? Sad, because some may have used the grill for the last time outside this season. For others, including myself, the grilling season never ends. We always have an extra propane tank on-hand ready for a steak, salmon, or chicken. You have...
Hot 104.7

Iowa Has Some of the Cheapest Car Repair Bills in America

Maine - $349.25. South Dakota and Minnesota landed just outside the top ten cheapest states for car repairs in the country. The Mount Rushmore State was 12th overall despite the 41st highest labor costs in America ($147.27). The state improved by seven spots in this year's survey. That's offset by...
Hot 104.7

This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State

Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
Hot 104.7

How Many Wall Drug Billboards Are There Anyway?

Anyone who's been on a road trip westward has seen the signs. Heck, they span over 650 miles, all the way from Minnesota to Greybull, Wyoming. Seeing the billboards as you head westward reminds you of the long road trips you would take as a child and the anticipation as you began to close in on Wall Drug. It was a brilliant marketing decision and has paid off tremendously, as the historic spot still serves its free ice water and 5-cent coffee to this day.
hubcityradio.com

Brian Bengs address issues at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron

HURON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota democratic Senate Candidate Brian Bengs is homing in on campaign themes for his race against republican incumbent Senator John Thune. Bengs says he is hearing some of the same issues across the state. Bengs, from Aberdeen, is making his first run for elective office. Thune is...
Hot 104.7

Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota

Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota have some dangerous roadways. Some are more deadly than others. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.
KELOLAND TV

Windy afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, September 9

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Still warm for today but a cold front is on the move through South Dakota. With high temperatures 10 to 20° above average today we are headed for a cool down. The front is passing through this afternoon, from Valentine to Chamberlain and to Watertown you can see it on the current temperature map. You can see those cooler temperatures making their way in like Buffalo at 75°.
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

