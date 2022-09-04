ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Sac, WI

Wisconsin Man Gets OWI Sitting in His Own Freakin’ Driveway

This story from 2014 is bizarre and went down a strange legal path that ended up not working. CourtHouseNews. Valiant Green was sitting in his own driveway, when cops showed up to question his sobriety. Green was arrested, and was taken to the local hospital were he had blood drawn which revealed an alcohol content of 0.214. This would be Green's 4th OWI violation.
cwbradio.com

Bow Hunting Begins Next Saturday in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds deer hunters that their first opportunity to pursue deer this fall is coming up with the opening of the archery and crossbow deer season on Saturday, Sept. 17. Hunters wanting to use both a vertical bow and a crossbow may do so by...
CBS 58

Wisconsin fall color map launches for 2022 season

Labor Day has come and gone and it's now unofficially fall! Travel Wisconsin has launched this years fall color map. So far there's not much to report with 0% peak color reported across the entire state. Give it a couple of weeks and we will start to see some fall...
Fans Of Peanut Butter & Jelly Love This Special Shop In Wisconsin

There's a store in Wisconsin that specializes in everything peanut butter and jelly. There are a lot of contenders in the competition. When it comes to America's favorite sandwich, only one choice sits on the top of the lunch mountain. That is the peanut butter sandwich and jelly. That tasty meal transcends generations and backgrounds.
WBAY Green Bay

Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday. The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League...
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin-grown ginseng is in demand around the world

Before I ran for Alice in Dairyland, I had little idea of what ginseng was, how it was grown, or what it looked like. Fast forward to today, after touring several ginseng operations in Wisconsin, I have discovered how important this small root is to our agriculture community. Ginseng roots...
KFIL Radio

Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
wearegreenbay.com

When could it snow in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin officers warn of vehicle entries, report one stolen

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time. According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
wglr.com

Wisconsin DMV will slowly begin replacing old, peeling license plates. Here’s what you need to know.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has a flaky license plate problem. “In Wisconsin, (license plates) are produced at the prison, they are actually embossed through a stamping machine, and then there’s a sheeting that’s put over top of it, and that’s what we see peel off,” Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles administrator Kristina Boardman explained.
wglr.com

For the Record: Dane County sheriff on ICE information sharing policies; MMSD superintendent on staff shortages

FTR: Madison schools superintendent on crisis in staffing. Across the nation, schools are in crisis amid a shortage of teachers not seen in decades. The U.S. Department of Education earlier this summer said there were 280,000 teacher vacancies nationwide. In Madison, that storyline is similar: The Madison Metropolitan School District had nearly 600 vacancies at the beginning of the summer, and has started the school year with still more than 100 openings.
spmetrowire.com

Feltz’s Dairy nominated for ‘Coolest’ in Wisconsin list

State Senator Patrick Testin has nominated a Plover dairy store for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” list. Testin said in a news release on Tuesday that since opening its doors in 2017, Feltz’s Dairy Store has drawn customers to the area with its “unique atmosphere and exceptional products.”
