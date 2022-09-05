Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Drag Race: A Sports Car FINALLY Beats The Suzuki Hayabusa
The supercar vs superbike debate is never-ending, but Carwow recently took matters into its own hands when it pitted the Lamborghini Huracan SVJ against the new gen-III Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Unsurprisingly, the Hayabusa did some severe damage, leaving Carwow’s Matt Watson with no option but to bring a faster car next time.
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
Top Speed
This 1,200 HP Satin Black Audi RS6 is Faster Than Most Supercars
The Audi RS6 Avant is one of a kind. With 600 horsepower under the hood the wagon doesn’t really have a lot of competition on the market. Mercedes has the E63 S Wagon and Porsche the Panamera Turbo S Turismo, but that’s pretty much it. The previous generation RS6, even if a little bit less powerful, was equally as impressive. So, what happens when you take a 2016 RS6 Avant and you give it more than double the power? Is there any other station wagon out there that can take on this 1,200-horsepower RS6 Avant coming from the Netherlands?
First Look: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Road-Legal Speedster
Sure, it’s road legal, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS barely looks it. And why should it hide its true identity? This is a race car for track days. Every design flourish and mechanical detail is about ripping faster and faster lap times. When we hopped on stage after Porsche unveiled the new Porsche 911 […]
740-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Is An Exclusive Supercar Killer
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the best all-rounders on the market. Yes, $216,100 is a lot of money, but the 640-horsepower German offers plenty in return. Not only does it boast the performance and dynamism of a supercar, but it sports true usability and practicality. It really is a car you can drive every day.
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
Good News Network
The Samson Switchblade Flying Car is Finally Ready for Takeoff – and it’s Kinda Brilliant
A street-legal three-wheeled car that turns at the push of a button into a 200 mph plane is ready for final testing. Having received its airworthiness certificate from the FAA, the Samson Switchblade is ready for test flights after 14 years of development. Flying cars are almost here, with one...
CAR AND DRIVER
In Ralph Gilles’s 1000-HP “Hellucination” Dodge Charger, We Fight Temptation
Ralph Gilles's 1968 Dodge Charger, "Hellucination," is a two-seater. The removal of the rear bench just one of many modifications from its stock muscle-car origins. Yet, despite the roll bar blocking access to the back, there were four personalities along for the ride: Gilles, me, and the angel/devil battle taking place on my shoulders.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
The Best and Worst Car Brands
There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
Top Speed
SPIED: 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Is Set To Redefine Power Cruising
Ever since the Panigale V4’s debut in 2018, Ducati has been slowly but surely uprooting its twin-cylinder engines, replacing them with more powerful, smoother, and reliable V4 units. With the Panigale and Multistrada already sorted, the Bologna brand is now readying a Diavel V4 which has been spotted testing...
Road & Track
Here's a Taste of What Ford's S650 Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Like
The official debut of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show is less than a week away at this point. The automaker has been furiously hyping the pony car faithful up for the occasion, continuing to drop new teasers as the celebration draws nearer. Thanks to Ford Performance, we might have even just been treated to a bit of the S650 Mustang GT3 race car’s exhaust note.
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Listing for an ‘Arctic Limo’ Has a Wild Surprise Inside
It's an all-terrain, amphibious vehicle that can carry 22 people.
Road & Track
The Night a VW Golf R Dominated One Colorado Track's Circle Drags
Colorado's National Speedway holds one-lap "circle drag" racing for production cars around its short oval. These races (which are free to enter, per the track website) draw interests from all sorts of car owners, from Teslas to Corvettes. This week, none of them were a match for the quick launches and torque vectoring corner advantages of a stock-looking Golf R.
Road & Track
The Ferrari Purosangue Will Be Revealed on September 13
The Purosangue is Ferrari's most important car in decades. The first SUV from the brand promises sports-car handling and a naturally aspirated V-12 engine. Now, we finally know when it'll be revealed: September 13. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Road & Track
The Success of Mitsuoka, Japan's Custom Car Company That's Too Weird to Die
Immediately you can sense something is off. The vehicle in front of you has the face of an Eighties K5 Chevy Blazer, but the bow-tie badge is missing and the proportions are all wrong. That Blazer was never this small, and neither was it a four-door hatchback. The vibe is friendly and familiar, yet at the same time this is something dredged out of the uncanny valley. From Toyama city, 250 miles northwest of Tokyo, comes the Mitsuoka Buddy, the latest from the most unlikely defender of Japan’s coachbuilding heritage.
MotorTrend Magazine
Record-Breaking Run! 1,500-HP Turbocharged C8 Corvette Pushes Into the 8s
The C8 Corvette is hardly considered a dragstrip stormer, but that hasn't stopped a bold group of enthusiasts from chasing glory in the straight-line hustle. Recently, Steven Fereday of Late Model Racecraft has placed his name on the top of the all-time quickest C8 Corvette list as he drove his 2020 Corvette Stingray to a best of 8.83 at 160 mph during the Texas Speed Syndicate's Quick 30 event at Houston Raceway Park.
Top Speed
This Dodge Challenger Is Definitely More Show Than Go
In a world where sportscars are busy pushing their limits to put out a crazy amounts of horsepower, Dodge has a simple theory of offering excellent performance for almost half the price of its counterparts. The Challenger moniker has withstood the test of time, and while the current-gen model is almost at the end of its lifetime, it is still a bonkers pony car. To make the already impressive Challenger even more striking in person, Autoservice Kurtz offers a widebody package and other aesthetic enhancements.
