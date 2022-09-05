Giants roster turnover: 13 new Week 1 starters compared to 2021
The New York Giants saw significant change this offseason as yet another rebuild was ushered in under the leadership of first-time general manager Joe Schoen.
In addition to a front office and scouting overhaul, the Giants also saw significant roster turnover. Nearly 50 percent of the roster was altered in some way, shape or form and that will be represented in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.
When the Giants take on the Tennessee Titans, 13 Week 1 starters from last year’s team will have been replaced — some outright and some due to injury.
Here’s a quick look at those 13 changes from 2021 to 2022.
Comments / 0