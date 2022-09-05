ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants roster turnover: 13 new Week 1 starters compared to 2021

 3 days ago
The New York Giants saw significant change this offseason as yet another rebuild was ushered in under the leadership of first-time general manager Joe Schoen.

In addition to a front office and scouting overhaul, the Giants also saw significant roster turnover. Nearly 50 percent of the roster was altered in some way, shape or form and that will be represented in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

When the Giants take on the Tennessee Titans, 13 Week 1 starters from last year’s team will have been replaced — some outright and some due to injury.

Here’s a quick look at those 13 changes from 2021 to 2022.

LG Shane Lemieux (IR)

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

C Nick Gates (IR)

AP Photo/Mark Tenally

RG Will Hernandez

Al Bello/Getty Images

RT Nate Solder

AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis

FB Eli Penny

Elsa/Getty Images

TE Kaden Smith

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

DL Austin Johnson

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

LB Lorenzo Carter

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

LB Blake Martinez

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

CB James Bradberry

AP Photo/Brett Duke
AP Photo/Steve Luciano

S Jabrill Peppers

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

P Riley Dixon

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

