Man arrested for cocaine possession in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing jail time after police said he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 8. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Denard, 45, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over just before 7:00 a.m. near Mary Avenue and Charles Street. They […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg teen arrested for hindering prosecution in ongoing investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen is in the Forrest County Jail tonight after refusing to cooperate with Hattiesburg police in an ongoing investigation. Police arrested 18-year-old Janiyah Cooper on Wednesday, Sep. 7, on one count of hindering prosecution. Allegedly, Cooper refused to cooperate in the investigation of a shooting on Myrtle Street that occurred in May 2022.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Dept. issued new updates in an ongoing grand larceny investigation. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred at a business on Hardy Street on Aug. 31. As part of the investigation, police released security footage from the scene showing three unidentified suspects....
WDAM-TV
WANTED: Man wanted in Hattiesburg shooting, one injured
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is on the run after shooting at his mother during a domestic dispute. Cedrick Moffett, Jr., 28, is wanted for domestic violence - aggravated assault in connection to a domestic-related shooting on Quinn Street that occurred around noon on Wednesday, Sep. 7. The...
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in narcotics investigation in Gulfport
On September 6, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 36-year-old Gerry Bernard Moore and charged him with one count of Possession with Intent and 27-year-old Jaylen Michael Moore and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:02 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department Anti-Crime...
WDAM-TV
Jury convicts Hattiesburg man of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 20 years in connection to a case from 2019. The 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter announced Wednesday that Jeremy H. Underwood was sentenced for manslaughter after being convicted at trial. Early on Jan. 13, 2019, the Hattiesburg...
WLOX
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man arrested for check fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after a two-day search by local law enforcement. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 42-year-old Joseph Conner on Sunday, September 4, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks around the Hub City. The three most recent incidents...
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Suspect Arrested by Sheriff on Assault Charges
On Sunday, September 4, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deon Woods, a resident of Long Beach, Mississippi on two (2) felony charges of Aggravated Assault and one (1) count Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Woods’ arrest steamed from an...
Teens arrested after shooting injures two in Hattiesburg
UPDATE: 09/04/2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Six teenagers are facing felony charges after authorities recovered 16 weapons in connection to the shooting. Hattiesburg police said a 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year old boy, all of Lamar County, have been arrested. Charges include two counts of aggravated assault for the […]
Jones County deputy attacked by dog during arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy returned to service after being attacked by a dog while making an arrest. Deputies said they responded to a call about a fight Sunday night on Township Road. According to investigators, 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, was trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. When […]
Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette injured in car crash
NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is expected to be back at work on Tuesday after she was injured in a car crash over the weekend when another driver ran a stop sign. Police say Perrette was riding in a car with two friends on Sunday around 1...
impact601.com
Three accidents before noon keep Jasper County first responders busy
Three separate accidents across Jasper County Tuesday left victims with injuries, including one deceased. “Tuesday, September 6th, started off a busy day for area Volunteer Fire Departments,” said Emergency Management Director Hudson Jenkins. According to Jenkins, Jasper County officials responded to three total wrecks throughout the day, with the...
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
Lucedale man killed in car crash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man died Saturday after a crash on Highway 613 in George County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said James Holifield, 69, was killed after his 2007 Chevrolet HHR, traveling south, collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, traveling north, around 5 p.m.. The condition of the other driver, Johnathan Dungan, 43, […]
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
WDAM-TV
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
WDAM-TV
Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to...
