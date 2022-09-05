ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Boys Soccer – 2022 Shore Sports Network Preseason Top 10

The 2022 high school soccer season in New Jersey opens Thursday with four Shore Conference teams officially setting out to defend NJSIAA sectional championships after a memorable year in 2021. Three of those four teams – Christian Brothers Academy, Freehold Township and Toms River North – will be doing so while replacing more than a half the starting lineup and their 2021 goal-scoring. Filling the void for standout senior talent from a year ago will be a general theme for most of the Shore Conference this year, so a lot of new stars will be announcing themselves during the early part of the 2022 season.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Game on for Asbury Park HS, but season still in doubt

The Asbury Park High School football team will kick off their season tonight, but with a severely depleted roster. Only 18 players will suit up for the Blue Bishop's home opener against Keyport. They are the only members of the team that have been declared academically eligible. Asbury Park had...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MAN WALKS OUT OF WOODS COVERED IN BLOOD

NJSP just found a man stumbling out of the woods near mile marker 82.5 Northbound covered in blood. An ambulance has been requested. This is a breaking story and no additional details are available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
