Vice President Harris celebrates Labor Day and "the administration's commitment to working families" with labor leaders and advocates in Boston

karrie kohl
3d ago
ya their commitment to make us suffer work 2 jobs and still barely afford to keep lights on and food on the table
Reply(1)
28
Ray Mendoza
3d ago
American workers have to work longer hours and harder to keep up with joe and kamala highest inflation in 40 years.....
Reply
16
Piss Off
3d ago
commitment to working families? lmfao. some working families are barely putting food on the table. this woman is insulting
Reply(2)
14
