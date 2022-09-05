ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 killed in Rollinsford, New Hampshire crash

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. – Four people were killed Sunday night during a crash in New Hampshire. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Ave. in the area of Toll Road in Rollinsford.

Rollinsford Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The man driving the Subaru and a man who was a passenger in the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man driving the Dodge and another man who was a passenger in the vehicle were both transported to an area hospital and later died.

The victims in the Caravan were identified as 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Same Kamszik. They were all from South Berwick, Maine.

The identity of the Subaru driver is being held pending notification of next of kin.

No further information on the crash is currently available.

