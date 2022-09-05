Ubisoft is celebrating the fifteenth year anniversary of their acclaimed historical tourism video game series known as Assassin's Creed with a YouTube trailer for a future announcement called Leap Into History. The trailer shows all of the protagonists of the previous games in the series in cinematic glory while showing bits of each era in history each of said protagonists come from. It took a lot of work for the Canadian developer to get the franchise to its current point and to its current state of relevance in video game culture & pop culture in general. So what is this series about?

1 DAY AGO