Assassin's Creed fans are hyped for rumored "witch trials" game
There are also whispers of an Assassin's Creed game based in Japan
Assassin's Creed Mirage will be revealed in September, according to a new leak
The leak says the game currently code-named Rift will see the return of Basim Ibn Ishaq.
Ubisoft Have Announced Some Really Good News For Assassin's Creed Fans
Ubisoft has changed course on the imminent shutdown of online services for some Assassin's Creed titles, offering players a whole month to mop up any last achievements that are only possible through multiplayer challenges. Such is the way of things now that cherished games will eventually disappear as developers pivot...
'Assassin's Creed Mirage' And Possible DLC Appear On Ubisoft Store
Earlier this week, we seemingly discovered the title of Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed project. Several prominent leakers revealed that the title is set to be Assassin’s Creed Mirage, with the game set in ninth century Baghdad. It’s likely that we’ll get a full reveal at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward on 10 September but already, another AC leak appears to have slipped out into the world.
Jiggle Physics 141: Assassin's Creed Mirage, New Tales from the Borderlands
On this week's episode of the Jiggle Physics video game podcast, the gang
IGN
Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game
Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
'Assassin's Creed Mirage' Hero Might Have Already Appeared In 'Valhalla'
We thought that we’d have to wait until the upcoming Ubisoft Forward for the next Assassin’s Creed title to be unveiled but as they say, Christmas came early. This week, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next game in the franchise. The accompanying artwork appeared to feature an unknown assassin but now fans think it might be one of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s characters.
Ubisoft Offers Free 'Valhalla' DLC If You Watch 'Assassin’s Creed Mirage' Reveal
Last week, at long last, Ubisoft finally confirmed that we have a brand new Assassin’s Creed game coming our way, called Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The title will be set in ninth-century Baghdad, and the art shared by the publisher features Valhalla’s Basim. Some free DLC recently released...
Polygon
Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
'House of the Dragon' Fans Divided Over 'Unrealistic' Character
A group of noble women criticize the king, but it's one woman's unlikely companion that has everyone talking.
TechRadar
Skull and Bones proves you can't take the Assassin's Creed out of Black Flag
I have a theory, and it’s that Ubisoft’s forthcoming swashbuckler, Skull and Bones, was in development hell for so long because it was trying to answer a stupid question. It being: “Why can’t we have Black Flag without Assassin’s Creed?”. You can’t blame Ubi for...
techeblog.com
Grand Theft Auto IV Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What Liberty City Could Look Like
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, they released a Grand Theft Auto IV remake trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. For those who need a refresher, this game was set within Liberty City, a fictional world based on New York City, and follows Niko Bellic. We just need one of these Unreal Engine 5 remakes to become a reality and hold us over until GTA VI is released.
GOP representative says Danny DeVito's devil character is 'clearly evil'
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) wrote a viral Facebook post railing against a new series from a Disney conglomerate about the devil, starring Danny DeVito.
Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Confirms Return of Dreaded Weapon
It appears one of the Call of Duty series' most feared weapons is set to return in Modern Warfare II — the Riot Shield. The series mainstay was spotted in a recently released Campaign Early Access teaser, just about confirming that the offering will be an equipable weapon in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.
Capes is a superhero tactical RPG where the good guys already lost
What would superhero universes look like if the superheroes... well, lost? It's an avenue not often explored, but it's what the team behind deckbuilder Hand of Fate is looking to do with its newest game Capes. The tactical RPG looks at the bleak world of supervillain supremacy, where they managed...
Basic Summary of Assassin's Creed: Talking About A Historical Game On Its 15th Anniversary
Ubisoft is celebrating the fifteenth year anniversary of their acclaimed historical tourism video game series known as Assassin's Creed with a YouTube trailer for a future announcement called Leap Into History. The trailer shows all of the protagonists of the previous games in the series in cinematic glory while showing bits of each era in history each of said protagonists come from. It took a lot of work for the Canadian developer to get the franchise to its current point and to its current state of relevance in video game culture & pop culture in general. So what is this series about?
wegotthiscovered.com
How to play the ‘Fallout’ games in order
The seminal post-apocalyptic video game series Fallout has come a long way since its 1997 debut from Interplay Games, and is now one of the biggest names not just in role-playing games but in all of gaming. Filled with dark satire of American consumerism, red scare ideology, and critique of...
'Spider-Man 2' Gameplay Is "Exceeding Marvel's Expectations," Says Leaker
Who’s excited for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Of course you are, what a silly question. Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated PS5 title is currently set to swing onto screens sometime in 2023, featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Take a look at the trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 right...
Who plays Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast?
The Dark Lord is somewhere in Middle-earth, but who's potentially playing the villain?. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has begun on Amazon Prime Video, and already we have glimpsed Sauron. During the premiere's prologue, we witness the Dark Lord leading a bunch of Orcs in the battle against the Elves. However, whereas we've previously seen Sauron leading the army (as depicted in Peter Jackson's movies), the villain is instead working for the devil Morgoth.
‘Gord’ Preview: Dark Fantasy RTS With Grim Moral Choices
A dark forest surrounds our base. Terrifying creatures make their homes in these woods, an ever-present threat to our villagers in a world where both mental and physical health require constant supervision. Sadly, our settlers can’t stay in the safety of the palisade forever, and so into the oppressive dark we must send them.
