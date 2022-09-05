England won the Ashes for the first time since 1987 on this day in 2005 after drawing the final Test against Australia at The Oval for a famous 2-1 series victory.Michael Vaughan’s side produced one of the country’s great sporting moments to end a run of eight Ashes series defeats after seven weeks of thrilling action had gripped the nation.It was a dramatic conclusion to what is widely regarded as one of the best-ever series between the two arch enemies.Kevin Pietersen’s thrilling century on the final day of the fifth Test – his first for England in a Test match...

