Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
US News and World Report
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
US News and World Report
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Journalist Jailed for 22 Years Shared Secrets With Western Intelligence
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said a former journalist who was jailed for 22 years on treason charges had transferred confidential information to Western intelligence agencies. Putin said he would not assess whether the lengthy prison sentence - which human rights lawyers called "unprecedented" in...
US News and World Report
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
US News and World Report
Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96, Ending an Era for Britain
BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest...
US News and World Report
Greece Complains to NATO and United Nations Over Turkey's Remarks
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has sent letters to NATO and the United Nations, complaining over what it called "inflammatory" statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asking them to condemn Ankara's behaviour, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
US News and World Report
Mexican President Says He's Changed Mind About Using Army to Keep Peace
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he had changed his mind about deploying the armed forces to oversee public security as he defended his plan to give the Army control of the civilian-led National Guard. When running for office, Lopez Obrador had...
US News and World Report
UK's Queen Elizabeth Postpones Meeting, Told to Rest by Doctors
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Queen Elizabeth was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers on Wednesday after being advised to rest by her doctors, a day after the 96-year-old monarch appointed Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister. "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon...
US News and World Report
Former U.S. President Trump Pays Tribute to 'Great Woman' Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump called the late Queen Elizabeth a "great woman" who never made mistakes following the death of Britain's 96 year-old monarch on Thursday. "Who could be greater than what she's done? And she did it so long, so well and never made mistakes,"...
US News and World Report
Document Seized From Trump Home Described Foreign Govt's Nuclear Capabilities -Washington Post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The Post report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the foreign...
US News and World Report
N. Korea Says It Will Never Give up Nukes to Counter US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North’s defenses and eventually collapse his government, state media said Friday. Kim made...
US News and World Report
U.S. Reveals More Classified Records May Be Missing in Trump Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's team may not have returned all the classified records removed from the White House at the end of his presidency even after an FBI search of his home, U.S. prosecutors warned on Thursday, calling it a potential national security risk that needs investigation.
US News and World Report
Three Survivors Rescued After Nine Die Climbing Icy Russian Volcano
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Reuters) - The three surviving members of a Russian tour group stranded in freezing winds on Eurasia's highest active volcano were rescued on Tuesday, the regional emergency ministry said, after nine died on their way to the summit. The party of 12, which included two guides, set off...
