US News and World Report

Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
US News and World Report

Putin Says Journalist Jailed for 22 Years Shared Secrets With Western Intelligence

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said a former journalist who was jailed for 22 years on treason charges had transferred confidential information to Western intelligence agencies. Putin said he would not assess whether the lengthy prison sentence - which human rights lawyers called "unprecedented" in...
US News and World Report

Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
US News and World Report

Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96, Ending an Era for Britain

BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest...
US News and World Report

Greece Complains to NATO and United Nations Over Turkey's Remarks

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has sent letters to NATO and the United Nations, complaining over what it called "inflammatory" statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asking them to condemn Ankara's behaviour, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
US News and World Report

Mexican President Says He's Changed Mind About Using Army to Keep Peace

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he had changed his mind about deploying the armed forces to oversee public security as he defended his plan to give the Army control of the civilian-led National Guard. When running for office, Lopez Obrador had...
US News and World Report

UK's Queen Elizabeth Postpones Meeting, Told to Rest by Doctors

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Queen Elizabeth was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers on Wednesday after being advised to rest by her doctors, a day after the 96-year-old monarch appointed Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister. "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon...
US News and World Report

Former U.S. President Trump Pays Tribute to 'Great Woman' Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump called the late Queen Elizabeth a "great woman" who never made mistakes following the death of Britain's 96 year-old monarch on Thursday. "Who could be greater than what she's done? And she did it so long, so well and never made mistakes,"...
US News and World Report

N. Korea Says It Will Never Give up Nukes to Counter US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North’s defenses and eventually collapse his government, state media said Friday. Kim made...
US News and World Report

U.S. Reveals More Classified Records May Be Missing in Trump Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's team may not have returned all the classified records removed from the White House at the end of his presidency even after an FBI search of his home, U.S. prosecutors warned on Thursday, calling it a potential national security risk that needs investigation.
US News and World Report

Three Survivors Rescued After Nine Die Climbing Icy Russian Volcano

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Reuters) - The three surviving members of a Russian tour group stranded in freezing winds on Eurasia's highest active volcano were rescued on Tuesday, the regional emergency ministry said, after nine died on their way to the summit. The party of 12, which included two guides, set off...
