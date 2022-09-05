Read full article on original website
Orioles announce 'Thanks, Brooks Day' for Sept. 24, marking 45th anniversary of Robinson's retirement
-- The Baltimore Orioles will mark the 45th anniversary of Brooks Robinson's retirement from baseball with "Thanks, Brooks Day" on Sept. 24. In his 23-year career with the Orioles, Robinson won 16 Gold Gloves at third base, earning the nickname "The Human Vacuum Cleaner," and was a member of World Series championship teams in 1966 and 1970. He had a career batting average of .267 and socked 268 homer runs and 1,357 RBI.
Could Chicago lure a second NFL team if the Bears leave Soldier Field? An expert says it's not realistic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Could a second NFL team call Chicago home?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted at the possibility of trying to bring a second team to the city – as the Bears' move to Arlington Heights seems more likely than ever. But as CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Wednesday, experts think such an idea likely is not realistic.
