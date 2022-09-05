ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

CBS News

Orioles announce 'Thanks, Brooks Day' for Sept. 24, marking 45th anniversary of Robinson's retirement

-- The Baltimore Orioles will mark the 45th anniversary of Brooks Robinson's retirement from baseball with "Thanks, Brooks Day" on Sept. 24. In his 23-year career with the Orioles, Robinson won 16 Gold Gloves at third base, earning the nickname "The Human Vacuum Cleaner," and was a member of World Series championship teams in 1966 and 1970. He had a career batting average of .267 and socked 268 homer runs and 1,357 RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD

