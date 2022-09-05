Read full article on original website
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
These South Dakota Fall Foliage Destinations Deserve a Weekend Road Trip
Ask several people in South Dakota what their favorite season is and Fall will usually be the most popular response. The chill in the air, the carnival of colors, the brilliant crimsons and oranges splashing the canvas of the Rushmore State makes for a perfect getaway with the camera. Where...
5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall
Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
Details of 1964 Nuclear Near-Miss in South Dakota Revealed
A newly declassified report sheds new light on a 1964 incident in South Dakota involving a nuclear warhead 80 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan in August of 1945. On December 5, 1964, a retrorocket attached to a Minuteman missile fired by accident within a...
6-Year-Old Reviews Minnesota State Fair Food
The 12 days leading up to Labor Day each year are some of the most entertaining and delicious moments to enjoy each year. That is if anytime during those days is spent at the Minnesota State Fair. For one local family, it was a day to take in all the...
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
Smokey Bear Dances at South Dakota State Fair [VIDEO]
Smokey Bear decided to get in a few sweet dance moves before he nestles in for a winter hibernation. The great Smokey Bear made an appearance at the Rosebud Fair and Wacipi over the Labor Day weekend. The national wildlife preservation mascot was roaming the grounds when challenged to a dance-off.
Get Out If You Hear These 5 Secret Codes In A Minnesota Walmart
If you hear any of these 5 very serious secret codes broadcast on the intercom in a Minnesota Walmart you really need to consider what you are going to do next. It's kinda sad but you really have to be careful because you never know what's going to happen when you are out shopping these days.
South Dakota Governor Welcomes Adorable New Family Member
Dogs are truly man's best friend. They are with us on our best days and our not so great days. That's why they are so easy to welcome into the family like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and her family recently did. To kick-off the Labor Day holiday weekend, Governor...
The Midwest Needs To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
Iowa Siblings Celebrate 150 Years Of Farming Tradition
Imagine owning something for 150 years. With the average life expectancy, we probably won’t be able to personally own anything for 150 years but there are other ways around that. Over three hundred farmers in Iowa celebrated having farmland in their families for over 100 and 150 years of...
Farmer’s Latest Video Game Will Showcase Iowa Agriculture
From video games to real life, one lucky Iowan has been able to live out his dream when turning his online farm into reality. But that wasn’t the end of Grant Hilbert’s farming adventures. He’s going back online with his farm, but this time, he owns more than his virtual plot.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
South Dakota Capital City Ranks The Best
When it comes to state capital cities many don't get the props they deserve. The state capital may not be the largest, most productive city in the state. Yet, these communities thrive in several categories. Let's look at our South Dakota state capital. Pierre is located in the middle of...
9 Cuss Words Real Minnesotans Use Even In Front Of Kids
Minnesota is known for being “Minnesota Nice”. Things have to go pretty far south before a true Minnesotan brings out the “big swears”. You know the “big swears”. Like the ones those heathens in Wisconsin use when the Packers puke. You know how your...
Is It Illegal To Wear Headphones While Driving In Minnesota?
So you've got a great pair of Bluetooth, noise-canceling headphones that have amazing sound. Can you legally wear them and rock out to your favorite radio station while you are driving in Minnesota?. I've spent a lot of time on Minnesota roads over the years. And I like to listen...
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Two Iowa Cities Were Least Impacted by ‘Great Resignation’
In just about every industry in America, record staffing shortages have become the norm and that lack of workers has had a tremendous impact on how businesses operate. The trimming of the workforce began back when COVID-19 first hit in 2020 and hit its peak during what's now being referred to as the 'Great Resignation'.
South Dakota Sets Locations for September Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the September locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up 13 sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties in August, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS...
WARNING: Scammers Are Targeting South Dakota College Students
Scammers are always looking for their next opportunity, and right now they're targeting college students. With everything that's happened in the past few years, it's understandable that we may have our guard down a little bit when it comes to our own (and our kids) online protection. Scammers know this too. In fact, this is what they're expecting. For the average person, who may be sending their kid to college in these uncertain times, to be more vulnerable than usual.
