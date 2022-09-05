Read full article on original website
Florida woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition,’ police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused after police said she burned a dead body “beyond recognition” in an alleyway dumpster last month, authorities said Wednesday. Cree Daniela Worley, 30, of Pinellas Park, was arrested Tuesday night and faces a felony charge of abuse of...
4th victim of Florida serial killer identified after 15 years, police say
Police say they have identified another victim of a Florida serial killer 15 years after the remains of eight men were found in 2007.
Haven Inn motel raid ends with drugs, guns, and 3 arrests
A months-long investigation into the Haven Inn motel along Nebraska Avenue in Tampa's Seminole Heights community has ended with three arrests, authorities said there could be more.
Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized
Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area
According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
Men arrested in Polk County after Kay Jewelers theft in Kissimmee, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two men accused of stealing an expensive necklace in Osceola County are still in jail Wednesday morning. Investigators said Eli Aldana-Rodriguez walked into a Kay Jewelers in Kissimmee last month and asked to see a necklace. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When...
St. Pete police seek missing, endangered 22-year-old Demetrius Poole
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 22-year-old man who was reported missing in St. Petersburg.
5-month-old baby expected to recover after being shot by toddler, family says
TAMPA, Fla. - Family members said the 5-month-old girl who was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old brother over the weekend is expected to recover. According to Pablo Concepcion Santos, his sister, Paula Concepcion Santos, was at her home on 17th Street in Tampa, along with her three young children Saturday. Pablo said his sister was holding her baby daughter, Nayeli, when her 3-year-old son somehow got a hold of a loaded gun and shot Nayeli.
Pinellas Woman Snitched On Herself Telling Cops She Had Drugs
A St. Petersburg, Florida woman was arrested on a felony narcotics charge after she told a cop to his face, “Can you arrest me? I have drugs on me.”. After Chelsi Leahy told on herself to Pinellas County Sheriff they “removed two small baggies from her pockets” and gave them to the police officer. The bags contained methamphetamine and she was arrested.
8-year-old boy released from hospital after being shot by father
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the 8-year-old boy who was shot and injured by his father in Tampa has been released from the hospital on Wednesday.
Police: 3-year-old child accidentally shoots 5-month-old baby in the hip in Florida; woman arrested
TAMPA, Fla. — A 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 5-month-old baby in the hip in Florida, and a woman in the house at the time of the incident was arrested, according to police. In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said after 1 p.m. on Saturday officers were...
Florida Family has questions for fire rescue after elderly woman burns alive
(POLK COUNTY, FLA) — An elderly Florida woman, who needs assistance to walk, is trapped inside her burning log cabin home. She is told by the 911 dispatcher that help is on the way and that she will be rescued….or will she?. The victim was on the phone...
Removing children from homes more common in Tampa Bay child welfare investigations
The rate of removing children from their homes in child welfare investigations remains substantially higher in the Tampa Bay area compared to the rest of the state, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
Orlando teen dies in I-4 crash after driver falls asleep
An Orlando teenager was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
8-foot alligator bites, seriously injures elderly Florida woman
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 77-year-old Florida woman was seriously injured after an alligator attack over the weekend. Leaders with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say the 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator while walking near a pond in Bradenton. WFLA talked to neighbors in the area and they said they […]
Death of husband complicates woman's fight to stay in her home
A New Port Richey woman lost her husband of 24 years and as maintenance and rent costs grow, her ability to stay in her home remains in question.
77-year-old Florida woman attacked by gator at retirement community
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the victim in Saturday’s alligator attack in Bradenton as a 77-year-old woman. The FWC said that at around 6 p.m., a call came in about a 7-foot-11-inch alligator attacking a woman at a pond on Ellsworth Avenue in the Del Webb retirement community.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 4-year-old child dies after falling off Florida balcony
A 4-year-old child from Georgia fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning.
