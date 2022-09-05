ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Free Press - TFP

Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized
wild941.com

Man Wanted For Kidnapping A Child In The Tampa Bay Area

According to WFLA Channel 8, the Gulfport Police Department is asking for our help to locate a man who is wanted for kidnaping a child! David Elam is also wanted for other alleged crimes. He faces charges of child abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnaping a child under 13 and kidnapping. Police said the charges stem from August 28th, but they don’t give any further information. We also are not sure where the abducted child is at this time. Gulf Port police are saying that Elam’s family is not cooperating with them. Anyone with info please call 727-582-6177. WFLA says they will keep us updated on this incident.
fox13news.com

5-month-old baby expected to recover after being shot by toddler, family says

TAMPA, Fla. - Family members said the 5-month-old girl who was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old brother over the weekend is expected to recover. According to Pablo Concepcion Santos, his sister, Paula Concepcion Santos, was at her home on 17th Street in Tampa, along with her three young children Saturday. Pablo said his sister was holding her baby daughter, Nayeli, when her 3-year-old son somehow got a hold of a loaded gun and shot Nayeli.
wild941.com

Pinellas Woman Snitched On Herself Telling Cops She Had Drugs

A St. Petersburg, Florida woman was arrested on a felony narcotics charge after she told a cop to his face, “Can you arrest me? I have drugs on me.”. After Chelsi Leahy told on herself to Pinellas County Sheriff they “removed two small baggies from her pockets” and gave them to the police officer. The bags contained methamphetamine and she was arrested.
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
WSAV News 3

8-foot alligator bites, seriously injures elderly Florida woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 77-year-old Florida woman was seriously injured after an alligator attack over the weekend. Leaders with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say the 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator while walking near a pond in Bradenton. WFLA talked to neighbors in the area and they said they […]
WESH

77-year-old Florida woman attacked by gator at retirement community

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the victim in Saturday’s alligator attack in Bradenton as a 77-year-old woman. The FWC said that at around 6 p.m., a call came in about a 7-foot-11-inch alligator attacking a woman at a pond on Ellsworth Avenue in the Del Webb retirement community.
