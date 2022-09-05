Netflix’s The Swimmers, Sally El Hosaini’s drama based on a real journey of two young sisters from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, earned a 4-minute standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday night. And the biggest cheers from the rapturous Toronto audience were for Lebanese actresses and real-life sisters, Manal and Nathalie Issa, who played real-life sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini as all four young women appeared on stage at Roy Thomson Hall for the film’s world premiere. More from The Hollywood Reporter'End of the Road' Review: Queen Latifah and Ludacris Take a Detour in Lackluster Netflix...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 33 MINUTES AGO