Related
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers As She Bounces Back From Cancer
Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson is living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted, ““I am elated to have...
Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere
Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Yorkers mourn passing of Queen Elizabeth
NEW YORK -- Tears are flowing Thursday from London to New York City, where Britons are overwhelmed with emotion upon hearing of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports, Tea & Sympathy, a British restaurant in the West Village, holds a special connection to the queen. They're used to celebrating big royal events, and still have a sign hanging from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee a few months ago.
TIFF: Fest Opener ‘The Swimmers’ Receives 4-Minute Standing Ovation
Netflix’s The Swimmers, Sally El Hosaini’s drama based on a real journey of two young sisters from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, earned a 4-minute standing ovation at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday night. And the biggest cheers from the rapturous Toronto audience were for Lebanese actresses and real-life sisters, Manal and Nathalie Issa, who played real-life sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini as all four young women appeared on stage at Roy Thomson Hall for the film’s world premiere. More from The Hollywood Reporter'End of the Road' Review: Queen Latifah and Ludacris Take a Detour in Lackluster Netflix...
Elton John pays tribute to Queen at his final Toronto show
TORONTO — (AP) — Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto on Thursday night, saying he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone. “She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring,” John said.
