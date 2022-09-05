Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Behind-the-scenes with the Red Pandas at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes a new member to the family, a male Masai Giraffe calf. While the new addition is meeting the herd, families can meet the rest of the animals at the park!. Emily Yunker from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium introduced...
WSYX ABC6
Giant Eagle eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning on October 20, Giant Eagle will be eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in its Central Ohio stores. Giant Eagle will be encouraging guests to use environmentally-friendly reusable bags. Stores in Central Ohio will charge a 5 cent fee per paper bag used to ensure paper bags continue to be available as shoppers transition to reusable bags.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium offering half-price admission for two days in September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for two days in September. The Zoo will offer half-price admission on September 11 and 12 to celebrate and thank Franklin County residents for their support of their levy. Franklin County Community...
WSYX ABC6
2 brothers taken to hospital after diving into pond to save third brother
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers dove into a retention pond Wednesday morning to save their other brother who had driven into it in north Columbus. The incident happened along Busch Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Columbus Division of Fire battalion chief Steve Martin said employees at a nearby...
WSYX ABC6
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are several things to do in Central Ohio this weekend. The Columbus Oktoberfest will be back in action all weekend and the Buckeyes will be back at The Shoe on Saturday. Whatever you plan on doing, be sure to check out the list below...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo celebrating birth of endangered Masai giraffe calf
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating the arrival of a male Masai giraffe calf that was born on Wednesday. "With a fuzzy mane, unique spot pattern, enviable eyelashes, and long wobbly legs that have already supported excited “zoomies,” a male Masai giraffe calf was born on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:45 p.m.," the zoo said.
WSYX ABC6
12th annual 'Runway to Aweareness' raises awareness and funds for ovarian cancer patients
“When Pat was diagnosed, it was late-stage cancer and she knew that she basically had a death sentence," Anamarie Rayburn said. Rayburn described the conversation she had with her sister following her diagnosis with stage 3C ovarian cancer in 2009. "One of the things we talked about was, what’s going...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The food truck had Ohio license HGM4766. Anyone with information on...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard mom expresses concerns after bus driver leaves kindergartener at wrong stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Hilliard mom said she feels thankful her son is safe after a bus driver left him at the wrong stop. “There’s no room for error when you’re dealing with somebody’s life and especially a child’s life," Lindsay Aungst said. According...
WSYX ABC6
Parents urged to talk to kids about water safety after child's drowning over weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Fire is urging parents to talk with their kids about water safety after a 4-year-old girl drowned over the weekend in a neighborhood retention pond. "As peaceful as it looks, there's hidden dangers," Columbus Fire Battalion Steve Martin said. "They need...
WSYX ABC6
Honor Flight Columbus takes flight: 84 veterans headed to Washington DC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the sun gleamed over John Glenn Columbus International Airport, inside the stars and stripes shined brightly too. Korean War veteran Jerry Roberts, 90, was among the 84 veterans headed to Washington DC. It's all a part of Honor Flight Columbus. "What it means to...
WSYX ABC6
School tradition has students dressed for success as they begin the school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The annual tie-tying ceremony has become a tradition at Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys. The simple lesson in wardrobe helps spark a lifetime of success. Smiles, laughter, and some nicely tied ties filled the Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys' auditorium Tuesday morning. The...
WSYX ABC6
Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South vs. Dublin Scioto
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South will make the trip to Dublin Friday night to take on the Dublin Scioto Irish on Friday Night Rivals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on the ABC 6 YouTube page and the CW Columbus. The Wildcats are 2-1 and are coming off...
WSYX ABC6
Sports betting approved for Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village, Cincinnati Reds and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission released a list Wednesday of casinos and sports venues that have received conditional approval to allow sports betting on Jan. 1, 2023. The Columbus Crew, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds have all received conditional approval from...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Metropolitan Library to host job & resource fair September 15
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) is hosting a job and resource fair next week. The event will connect job seekers with more than 40 employers and community organizations. The job and resource fair will take place Thursday, September 15 at the Main Library located on South...
WSYX ABC6
'It's pretty devastating,' Columbus runner reacts to death of Memphis runner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus runner feels no person should be concerned about their safety while running. "You shouldn’t have to worry about our entire life being in danger," Jayne Goodrich said. Goodrich is an avid runner, mother, and employee at Fleet Feet. She said it's tragic...
WSYX ABC6
Racing for Recovery
When you see Todd Crandell, he may be running, he may be biking, he may be swimming. He is most likely moving in some form or another. But, no matter how he is moving, he is moving to a new life. "I never thought I would be alive, let alone...
WSYX ABC6
Student arrested after bringing gun, marijuana to school in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun and marijuana to school in east Columbus. Officials said a security officer at Mason Run High School called Columbus police just before noon about a student having a gun and marijuana in his backpack. Darrell...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard parents say 'safe space' teacher badge oversteps
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents in Hilliard are ready for a showdown. Badges worn by some teachers aimed at reaching out to LGBTQ+ students are under fire. Some parents say the badges could steer their kids to the wrong place—through a QR code—exposing them to sexually explicit material inappropriate for children.
WSYX ABC6
Rainy holiday: Heavy rain dampens Labor Day across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday's wet weather forced many people to cancel or adjust their Labor Day plans. Much of Central Ohio got drenched Monday with most areas receiving several inches of rain. Parts of Knox County received upwards of 5.5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.
