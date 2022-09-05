ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Giant Eagle eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning on October 20, Giant Eagle will be eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in its Central Ohio stores. Giant Eagle will be encouraging guests to use environmentally-friendly reusable bags. Stores in Central Ohio will charge a 5 cent fee per paper bag used to ensure paper bags continue to be available as shoppers transition to reusable bags.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
WSYX ABC6

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are several things to do in Central Ohio this weekend. The Columbus Oktoberfest will be back in action all weekend and the Buckeyes will be back at The Shoe on Saturday. Whatever you plan on doing, be sure to check out the list below...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo celebrating birth of endangered Masai giraffe calf

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating the arrival of a male Masai giraffe calf that was born on Wednesday. "With a fuzzy mane, unique spot pattern, enviable eyelashes, and long wobbly legs that have already supported excited “zoomies,” a male Masai giraffe calf was born on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:45 p.m.," the zoo said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The food truck had Ohio license HGM4766. Anyone with information on...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gluten Free#Pasta Salad#Greek Festival#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSYX ABC6

Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South vs. Dublin Scioto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South will make the trip to Dublin Friday night to take on the Dublin Scioto Irish on Friday Night Rivals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on the ABC 6 YouTube page and the CW Columbus. The Wildcats are 2-1 and are coming off...
WESTERVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Metropolitan Library to host job & resource fair September 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) is hosting a job and resource fair next week. The event will connect job seekers with more than 40 employers and community organizations. The job and resource fair will take place Thursday, September 15 at the Main Library located on South...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Racing for Recovery

When you see Todd Crandell, he may be running, he may be biking, he may be swimming. He is most likely moving in some form or another. But, no matter how he is moving, he is moving to a new life. "I never thought I would be alive, let alone...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hilliard parents say 'safe space' teacher badge oversteps

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents in Hilliard are ready for a showdown. Badges worn by some teachers aimed at reaching out to LGBTQ+ students are under fire. Some parents say the badges could steer their kids to the wrong place—through a QR code—exposing them to sexually explicit material inappropriate for children.
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Rainy holiday: Heavy rain dampens Labor Day across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday's wet weather forced many people to cancel or adjust their Labor Day plans. Much of Central Ohio got drenched Monday with most areas receiving several inches of rain. Parts of Knox County received upwards of 5.5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy