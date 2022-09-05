Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs
At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
Lizzo Ditches Wedding For Tyson Beckford In “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” Music Video
Lizzo has recently released the official music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and grabbed actor-model Tyson Beckford for a romantic cameo. In the video co-directed by the singer and Christian Breslauer, the Grammy Award-winning singer continues where she left off in her video for “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo finds herself in a white gown with a matching stark white manicure walking down the aisle to marry herself. She ditches the wedding ceremony, however, and finds the love she deserves with Beckford.More from VIBE.comLizzo Tops Billboard Chart With "About Damn Time"Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022...
Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison
Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
Lil Baby Spreads The Wealth After Winning $1M At Vegas Casino
As portrayed in his recent documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby has always been a hustler and unafraid of taking chances with his money. After gifting Sixers guard James Harden $250,000 for his birthday earlier this week, Lil Baby received some good karma on Tuesday (Aug. 30). According to reports, the “In A Minute” rapper reportedly made a single bet at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend and won a million-dollar jackpot. Once he cashed out, he allegedly hooked his crew up with $10,000 each.More from VIBE.comLil Baby And 21 Savage Host Back-To-School Giveaway With Footlocker AtlantaDrake Earns Most Top 5 Hits...
Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet
Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip. Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair. CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN...
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
DJ Khaled Literally Wouldn’t Stop Screaming ‘God Did’ at the VMAs
DJ Khaled is a bona fide meme-maker when he hits the stage — and the 2022 MTV VMAs was no exception. His incessant shouting of the phrase "God Did!" while on stage at the VMAs had the internet exploding with reactions Sunday night (Aug. 28). During his gig as...
John Legend And Saweetie Surprise Dancers In “All She Wanna Do” Music Video
12-time Grammy-winning artist (and the first Black man to obtain EGOT status) John Legend has debuted the music video for “All She Wanna Do.” The single, featuring Saweetie, arrives ahead of his anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, which drops Friday (Sept. 9). The vibrant, disco-inspired Christian Breslauer-directed visual captures dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie show up on set. The audition actually turns out to be the official music video shoot for the song, leaving the auditionees shocked.More from VIBE.comJohn Legend And J.I.D. Team Up For A "Dope" Music VideoJazmine Sullivan Tapped As...
Charli Baltimore Once Recorded A Whole Mixtape Dissing 50 Cent — But Irv Gotti Shut It Down
Charli Baltimore has revealed she once recorded a mixtape full of diss records going at 50 Cent, and that she wanted to put out during the height of the Queens rapper’s infamous beef with Ja Rule and Murder Inc. Making the revelation in a recent episode of the BET...
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Congratulate Nicki Minaj On Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Honor
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have applauded Nicki Minaj on adding yet another prestigious award to her trophy cabinet. The Young Money superstar was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards last weekend, recognizing her “outstanding contributions” and “profound impact” on music video and popular culture.
Lil Kim And Megan Thee Stallion Will Bless The Culture With A Collaboration
When two legends link up!
Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss
There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
Freddie Gibbs Taps Moneybagg Yo for Tongue-in-Cheek Single ‘Too Much’
Freddie Gibbs has previewed his forthcoming major label debut with a fast-talking new single “Too Much,” which features Moneybagg Yo. Gibbs will release his long-awaited album, $oul $old $eparately, on Sept. 30 via Warner Records. “Too Much” arrives alongside a casino-themed music video, directed by JMP, which sees Gibbs and Moneybagg Yo living the high life. The clip exemplifies the track’s theme of overconsumption as Gibbs raps, “All this money that I got/I could never get too much.” $oul $old $eparately marks Gibbs’ major label album debut. The rapper joined Warner Records following the release of his collaborative album with Alchemist, Alfredo. That...
Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’
Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
Here Are the First Week Numbers for DJ Khaled’s Chart-Topping Album ‘God Did’
DJ Khaled’s latest album God Did slightly edged out Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Billboard reports. Khaled’s 13th studio effort earned 107,500 equivalent album units, of which 96,000 came by way of SEA units, equaling 129.82 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks. The remaining sum consisted of 9,500 units in traditional album sales, and 2,000 TEA units. This is his tenth album to crack the top 10 and fourth to reach the top spot, joining Major Key, Grateful, and Khaled Khaled.
NBA Youngboy's Team Shades DJ Khaled For "GOD DID" Exclusion
Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.
LISTEN: Eminem earns first No. 1 song on Billboard's Christian chart
Rapper Eminem has earned Billboard's recognition for No. 1 song over 20 years since he released his first album, this time on the Christian chart.
M.I.A teases new music with Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj; singer wants to drop the album in September
M.I.A. took social media to announce her upcoming album MATA. In addition to being her first for Island Records, the project will include her recently released track “The One.” Her song “Stand Up” from Netflix’s Never Have I Ever is also expected to part. Although MATA doesn’t have...
