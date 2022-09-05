Read full article on original website
Tai Emery Says ‘It’s Only Going to Get Worse’ Following BKFC’s Viral Post-Fight Flashing Moment
Expect even more craziness from Tai Emery in the near future. Emery earned an uppercut knockout win over Rung-Arun Kunchai at BKFC Thailand this past weekend. However, it was her celebration that made headlines as she jumped on the ropes and proceeded to flash the audience. Naturally, something like that...
Nate Diaz Is Ready To Part Ways With The UFC, ‘I’ve Been Stuck In The Cage For A Long Time’
Nate Diaz is ready to move on to bigger and better things. For several months now Nate Diaz has been asking to be released from his UFC contract. Diaz was on the last fight of his current contract and had been trying to get that fight scheduled for some time now. When it looked like the UFC would not be giving him his wish, Diaz began to publicly call out the UFC on social media. Now, he has a fight lined up with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, although it was not Diaz’s choice.
Dana White Laughs Off “Allegedly” Coming To Blows With Nate Diaz In A Nightclub
Dana White is sending his best wishes to Nate Diaz. This weekend at UFC 279 could be the last time Nate Diaz fights in the UFC Octagon. After 15 years in the UFC, Diaz is looking toward new opportunities. Diaz will be facing Khamzat Chimaev in the main event on Saturday night and after that, he will be free to go. This is the last fight on the contract for Diaz and when asked if Dana White believes this is really it for the Stockton native, he said he wasn’t sure but wishes him well if so.
Paulo Costa Calls Khamzat Chimaev ‘Fake Gangster’ After Recent Altercation
Paulo Costa is calling Khamzat Chimaev a “fake gangster” after their recent altercation at the UFC Performance Institute. Recently, it was revealed that the former middleweight title challenger and rising welterweight star Chimaev were involved in an altercation that nearly got physical. During a recent interview with Full...
Paulo Costa Blasted ‘Scared’ Khamzat Chimaev Post Verbal Altercation At UFC PI: ‘Gourmet Chechen is a bully with small guys’
Paulo Costa talked about the recent verbal altercation he had with Khamzat Chimaev. “Borrachinha” claimed “Borz” was scared to fight him. Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa got involved in a near-scuffle incident when they crossed paths at UFC Performance Institute. It can be recalled that the Brazilian...
Paulo Costa Calls Out Robert Whittaker For Final Fight On UFC Contract
Paulo Costa is approaching the final fight on his UFC deal, and he wants that bout to be against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Costa has been calling for a fight against Whittaker for some time now. He recently took to Instagram to share a fan-made poster of himself and Whittaker.
Jake Shields Reveals Truth About Khamzat Chimaev Vs. Paulo Costa Near-Scuffle At UFC PI
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa almost got involved in a physical altercation at UFC Performance Institute. Jake Shields was working out with “Borrachinha” at the time and detailed what happened. Top UFC contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa made headlines after a recent near-scuffle incident at the UFC...
Thiago Santos Leaves UFC, Signs With PFL
Thiago Santos is no longer a UFC fighter. The Professional Fighters League is making some big moves for the 2023 season. A few weeks ago, they snatched up former UFC featherweight fighter Shane Burgos, and now they got a former title challenger. On Thursday, ESPN was the first to report the news that former light heavyweight title challenger ‘Marreta’ Santos has decided to part ways with the UFC and sign with the PFL.
Dana White On Paulo Costa And Khamzat Chimaev Altercation At UFC PI: ‘We’re In the Fight Business’
Dana White addressed the Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev verbal altercation at UFC PI. “Borrachinha” said “Borz” was “scared” to fight. It didn’t take long for UFC president Dana White to learn about the recent near-scuffle incident between top contenders Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Performance Institute. As expected, the media quizzed White for comments which he promptly addressed.
Michael Bisping Gives His Prediction for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279; ‘Diaz is Tougher Than a Motherf—‘
Nate Diaz is just hours away from making with will most likely be his final walk to the Octagon when he steps into the main event spotlight at UFC 279 on Saturday night. Meeting him inside of the cage will be undefeated Swedish star Khamzat Chimaev. Much has been said...
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Legend Renzo Gracie Was Reportedly Involved In A Fight In A NYC Subway Station
BJJ legend Renzo Gracie has reportedly been involved in a fight in a New York City subway station. The Gracie family is like royalty in the world of mixed martial arts and in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The Gracie jiu-jitsu way of life changed the ground game in MMA forever. Fighters from all over the world learn this way of grappling and the Gracie family is to thank for the skills both fighters and everyday people utilize to keep themselves safe on a daily basis. Renzo Gracie is one of the family members who played a large role in making Gracie jiu-jitsu the worldwide phenomenon it is today.
Dana White Provides Details On Backstage Chaos That Canceled UFC 279 Press Conference
Dana White started off his media scrum following the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference by stating he wouldn’t reveal everything that happened. The UFC 279 pre-fight press conference was set to go down Thursday night with the likes of Kevin Holland, Daniel Rodriguez, Tony Ferguson Li Jingliang, Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.
Leon Edwards Says Kamaru Usman Is Overdoing It Following The Loss, Likes Seeing Masvidal Beg For A Shot
Leon Edwards thinks Kamaru Usman is acting weird following his loss. Leon Edwards is riding high off his first UFC title win. He shocked the world when he landed a head kick on the reigning champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 two weeks ago. Now Edwards finds himself at the top of the UFC welterweight division looking down. He has not found himself too much in the spotlight just yet and to those on the outside looking in, it may seem as if the majority of the media attention is still on Usman.
Khamzat Chimaev Says He Never Has A Game Plan In Fights, Just Goes To Take Heads
Khamzat Chimaev will be operating by feel at UFC 279. The rising star Khamzat Chimaev will have a tough test ahead of him at UFC 279. He will be facing longtime UFC veteran Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279, a fight many think is his to win. Diaz has been looking for an out of the UFC lately and the bout with Chimaev seems to be his exit ticket. Even though Diaz has been on a bit of a losing streak Chimaev cannot overlook this match-up.
Laura Sanko Details Experience as Commentator for Regional Promotion LFA; ‘I Was So Close to Crying’
UFC commentator Laura Sanko may not technically be the first female commentator in UFC history, but she is by far and away the most popular among MMA fans. Starting as a sideline reporter for the promotion after cutting short her own career as a professional fighter, Sanko received the call in January 2021 to commentate an event for Legacy Fighting Alliance on UFC Fight Pass. Receiving high praise for her expertise in the broadcast booth, Sanko was given her shot commentating for the Las Vegas-based promotion on Dana White‘s Contender Series that same year.
Johnny Walker Renewed After Giving Up CBD, THC: ‘I Was Drugging Myself For The Last Three Years’
Johnny Walker is a new fighter going into UFC 279. Walker returns to action when he takes on the hard-hitting Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout at UFC 279 this weekend. With four losses in his last five, Walker is looking to not only return to the win column, but deliver a decisive performance.
Charles Oliveira Coach Says Fight With Islam Makhachev ‘Won’t End on Points’
Charles Oliveira is ready to regain the UFC lightweight championship that he never technically lost. Following what many consider to be a botched weigh-in ahead of his UFC 274 bout with Justin Gaethje, ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped of his title. Now he aims to get it back but must go through Khabib Nurmagomedov’s streaking protege to do so.
Nate Diaz Says Jon Jones Is Out Of The GOAT Conversation Because Of Steroids: ‘That Whole Legacy’s Gone’
Nate Diaz doesn’t think Jon Jones should have his name mentioned on the list of MMA’s greatest fighters. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has had many great feats in the fight game, but outside of the Octagon… not so much. Jones has had much controversy, featuring multiple run-ins with the law. In addition to his legal trouble, ‘Bones’ was also busted for steroid use more than once by USADA, the UFC’s anti-doping partner.
Khamzat Chimaev ‘Happy’ For Leon Edwards, But Claims The New Champ Doesn’t Want To Talk About Him
Consider Khamzat Chimaev happy for new UFC Champion, Leon Edwards. ‘Rocky’ shocked the world when he became the first man to knock out welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards’ viral headkick KO put the division on notice, with the highly-touted Chimaev right there at the top of the list.
