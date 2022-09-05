Damen Shipyards Group has unveiled a comprehensive new design for its popular Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) range. First introduced in 2004, more than 250 of the current range have been sold to customers around the world and over that time the designs have been continuously improved. However, last year the decision was taken to completely overhaul the range and the result is a series of vessels that, while looking familiar, deliver the very latest in excellence in operations, sustainability and technology.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO