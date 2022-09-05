Read full article on original website
DNV: Significant Costs, Supply Challenges to Achieve Decarbonization
While it is clear that the shipping industry is taking its first tentative steps toward decarbonization, DNV in the latest edition of its Maritime Forecast highlights significant hurdles and costs that lay ahead. The classification society points to the race to develop both the solutions aboard ships as well as more critically the need to develop the shoreside infrastructure and production to make sufficient quantities of fuel available to meet the industry’s needs.
Shipping Industry Initiative Seeks to Measure and Abate Methane Slip
A collation of leading companies from across the shipping industry are coming together in the latest effort to address the ongoing controversy over methane emissions from ships fueled with LNG. The Methane Abatement in Maritime initiative is a technology acceleration program aimed at identifying, accelerating, and advocating technology solutions to measure and manage methane emissions, commonly referred to as methane slip.
The Lab at Brookes Bell: Supporting the Global Maritime Industry
When a global pandemic engulfed the world two years ago, the task of building a state-of-the-art laboratory to conduct quality checks on vessels would be an uphill struggle. The Lab, based in the UK, has been up and running for 18 months and is offering state-of-the-art testing facilities for a broad range of industries including the maritime industry. Despite the difficulties of setting up this sophisticated service during a global pandemic, maritime and energy services consultancy Brookes Bell launched the service in January 2021. It offers an independent laboratory facility with advanced testing and inspection facilities, a modern laboratory, engineering workshop space, flexible training facilities and offices.
Maersk Supply and Stiesdal Partner for Opportunities in Floating Wind
With the floating offshore wind industry poised for rapid growth, Maersk Supply Service is taking steps to capitalize on the opportunities and present a new offering to the market. Maersk Supply announced a new strategic partnership with Stiesdal Offshore to support and accelerate the development of the wind sector. The first commercial wind farms are expected to be deployed by 2028.
Vessel Becomes Unique Lab and Demonstrator for New Technologies
One of the challenges for shipowners and operators in deciding on new technologies is often that they needed to be ordered without experiencing how they perform in real-life environments. Wärtsilä Voyage, part of the technology group Wärtsilä, unveiled at SMM in Hamburg a unique new solution, a demonstrator and innovation vessel that presents a platform to experience different technologies.
DSME and DNV Partner to Develop and Promote Wind Rotor
South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is accelerating efforts to introduce its version of a rotor sail for application on large commercial ships. The shipyard which has been conducting research into rotor design and received an initial design approval in March 2021 looks to advance the technology as part of its efforts to produce eco-friendly ships.
Damen Shipyards Announces All-New Cutter Suction Dredger Range
Damen Shipyards Group has unveiled a comprehensive new design for its popular Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) range. First introduced in 2004, more than 250 of the current range have been sold to customers around the world and over that time the designs have been continuously improved. However, last year the decision was taken to completely overhaul the range and the result is a series of vessels that, while looking familiar, deliver the very latest in excellence in operations, sustainability and technology.
North Sea Port Congestion at Critical Level, Hindering Global Trade
Supply bottlenecks and congestion in container shipping are becoming more entrenched and are impacting the global exchange of goods warns the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IFW) in its latest update on Germany and global trade. According to the IFW, ship congestion in the North Sea has increased and compounded with issues around the globe is likely contributing to a full recovery in global trade and a further decline in container shipping rates.
EU Seeks Powers to Secure Supply Chains in Emergency
In response to tremendous disruptions currently facing logistics industry, next week the EU executive is expected to unveil a proposal to facilitate monitoring of supply chains of critical sectors during emergencies. The proposal, Single Market Emergency Instrument (SMEI), is part of the lessons the EU drew from debilitating supply chains breakdown during the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
SAL Orders Next-Generation Heavy-Lift Ships to be Built in China
The heavy-lift segment is working to realize the opportunities that are continuing to emerge as the global offshore wind sector develops. SAL Heavy Lift, one of the leading maritime heavy lift and project cargo carriers, announced that it has signed building contracts for four next-generation heavy lift ships with Wuhu Shipyard, China as well as an option for two more vessels. Called the Orca Class, SAL and its joint venture partner Jumbo noted that designed the ships with capabilities for offshore wind customers while also incorporating the latest environmental considerations.
Designs Progress with Builder Selected for Zero-Emission Cruise Ship
Efforts are progressing to design and build the world’s first zero-emission cruise ship that will be outfitted with batteries and hydrogen fuel cells for its power. Norwegian start-up Northern Xplorer reports that it has selected a shipyard and is working with technology partners to choose the technologies for its first cruise ship. The company said it expects delivery of the ship at the start of the 2025/2026 cruise season.
Fishing Industry Calls for Additional Review of Offshore Wind Industry
One of the U.S.’s leading commercial fishing ports has joined a growing list of stakeholders demanding greater protection of the fishing industry from possible threats emanating from the rapidly expanding offshore wind industry. The New Bedford Port Authority (NBPA) in a letter to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is calling for the federal government to increase protections for the commercial fishing industry. They are cautioning that current policies for offshore wind development could greatly underestimate the shoreside impacts on seafood processors and fleet operations in ports.
