North Texas constable and county commissioner deny involvement with Oath Keepers despite ending up on 'leaked' membership list
DALLAS, Texas — A North Texas constable and county commissioner deny being fully engaged or part of the Oath Keepers after their names ended up on a membership database that the Anti-Defamation League turned into an interactive map Wednesday following months of research. The Oath Keepers are a far-right...
New Ad From Beto O’Rourke Attacks Governor Abbott and His Plan B
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke aired a new ad. This one attacked Governor Greg Abbott on his recent Plan B announcement for pregnant women. In the video, reporter Julie Fine asks Governor Abbott what he would tell a woman who is raped and not covered under the Texas abortion law.
klif.com
Governor Abbott Meets with Texas Energy Leaders
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a meeting this week with Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Public Utility Commission of Texas leadership to discuss the ongoing implementation of grid reforms to ensure continued reliability and stability. The Governor was joined by ERCOT Interim President and CEO...
kagstv.com
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
Click2Houston.com
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them.
wbap.com
Beto O’Rourke Draws Big Crowd at Denton Rally
DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, made a campaign stop in Denton on Wednesday. The town hall style forum was held inside the Denton Civic Center and drew a large crowd. The Denton visit comes on the final week of O’Rourke’s 49 day drive across the state. O’Rourke held more than 70 events in over 65 counties.
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You
Beto O'Rourke in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter. With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.
CBS Austin
Political expert weighs in on new campaign ads in race for Texas governor
AUSTIN, Texas — Labor day kicks off the unofficial start of the fall campaign season. Governor Greg Abbott came out with a swing with his new attack ad slamming his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke claiming he wants to defund the police. O’rourke’s campaign told CBS Austin that's not true.
Southtown art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
Abbott and Cruz surely won't like this.
In the New Ad, O’Rourke Wants to Defund the Police
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott released a new ad in his campaign for Texas governor in this November’s election. Abbott is seeking his third re-election for governor of Texas in Austin.
Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show
PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
KVUE
Race for Texas governor heating up with TV ads
Labor Day is traditionally the start of the campaign season. But things started early in Texas this election cycle.
nypressnews.com
‘Lowly personal attacks’ | Gov. Abbott responds to Chicago mayor’s comments on sending migrants to her city
AUSTIN, Texas — As Texas continues to send migrants to cities across the country in response to what politicians are calling a humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border, Gov. Greg Abbott and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continue to go toe-to-toe over the plan. Abbott recently added Chicago to the...
texasstandard.org
Texas schools are at a ‘tipping point,’ education professors say
In an op-ed published in several Texas newspapers, two education professors say the Texas Education Agency’s latest school ratings data points out how the education funding system means that failing schools are located almost exclusively in low-income communities. Last month, Texas schools received grades from the Texas Education Agency...
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
KWTX
Gov. Greg Abbott said rape victims can take Plan B. But emergency contraception isn’t widely available for the state’s poorest people.
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) -On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that rape victims can take emergency contraception, like Plan B, to prevent a pregnancy. With abortion now banned in Texas, even in instances of incest or rape, the governor recommended the use of emergency contraception to ensure a victim of rape does not become pregnant.
fox26houston.com
Latino voters leaning towards Mealer for County Judge according to UH-Hobby poll - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Call it a genuine "head-snapper" It happened earlier this summer when the UH-Hobby School published polling results indicating Latino voters in Harris County were breaking against incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo and narrowly for political outsider Alexandra Mealier. A few weeks earlier, republican Mayra Flores flipped a south Texas...
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
