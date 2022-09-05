ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

targetedonc.com

Amivantamab/Lazertinib/Chemotherapy Reveals Significant ORR Rates in NSCLC

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Melina Elpi Marmarelis, MD, further discussed the findings revealed from the LACP cohort of the CHRYSALIS-2 study in non–small cell lung cancer. The combination of amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant) plus lazertinib (Leclaza) and chemotherapy elicited high overall response rates (ORR) in patients with non–small cell...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
CANCER
The Associated Press

IMFINZI® (durvalumab) Plus Chemotherapy Approved in the US as the First Immunotherapy Regimen for Patients with Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2022-- AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005055/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CANCER
Medical News Today

Peritoneal cancer: What to know

Peritoneal cancer affects the peritoneal cavity, a part of the abdomen. Some types of peritoneal cancers affect females, whereas others are common in males. There are some risk factors for this cancer, such as genetic mutations and hormone replacement therapy. This article is about peritoneal cancer and will describe and...
CANCER
nypressnews.com

New test to detect Parkinson’s in just three minutes

The NHS say that no tests “can conclusively show that you have Parkinson’s disease” and that a diagnosis will be based “on your symptoms, medical history, and a detailed physical examination”. However, if the results of a new study are replicated, this could be about to change. Published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the researchers from the University of Manchester believe they have developed a test for the neurodegenerative condition which affects 145,000 people in the UK.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Improved Complete Response Rate Observed With Galunisertib Plus Neoadjuvant CRT in Advanced Rectal Cancer

Results from the phase 2 ExIST trial indicated that the addition of galunisertib to neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy for patients with locally advanced rectal cancer resulted in an improvement in responses. Patients with locally advanced rectal cancer experienced an improvement in complete response (CR) rate following treatment with galunisertib (LY2157299) and neoadjuvant...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis

In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Symptoms include fainting, warns expert

One of the prominent symptoms seen across the patients was syncope followed by the likes of dizziness, fatigue, blurred vision and more. The good news is that all patients with neurological symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency were able to recover within one month after vitamin B12 supplementation. However, to identify...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored

Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
WEIGHT LOSS
targetedonc.com

Dara-KRd Leads to Encouraging Responses in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

The phase 2 MASTER trial of daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone demonstrates the promise of minimal residual disease surveillance in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma with 0 or 1 high-risk cytogenetic abnormalities. The combination of daratumumab (Darzalex), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (Decadron; Dara-KRd), autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT), and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Following computational predictions, scientists demonstrate that cancer drug counters pulmonary fibrosis

An experimental cancer drug with a favorable safety profile shows promise as a treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), according to a study published on August 23, 2022, in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine by Yale School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, and National Jewish researchers. The drug, saracatinib, works as well or better than current FDA-approved treatments for IPF at countering fibrosis in preclinical models, including human lung cells in culture and fibrotic lung slices obtained from IPF patients who received transplants.
CANCER
Harvard Health

Researchers report dramatic rise in early onset cancers

A study by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital reveals that the incidence of early onset cancers — including breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, and pancreas — has dramatically increased around the world, with the rise beginning around 1990. In an effort to understand why many more younger individuals are being diagnosed with cancer, scientists conducted extensive analyses of available data in the literature and online, including information on early life exposures that might have contributed to this trend. Results are published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.
CANCER
boldsky.com

Eating A Particular Type Of Cheese Could Help Prevent Osteoporosis: Study

Osteoporosis is the single major cause of bone problems in adults. It can affect anyone irrespective of gender; however, it is mostly reported in women. In addition, osteoporosis is a silent disease that is tough to detect. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that osteoporosis affects about...
NUTRITION

