The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says they are looking for an alleged arsonist who they believe set a business on fire. Surveillance video caught a person wearing a black and white flannel shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes walking towards a building in the San Marcos neighborhood of San Diego County, California. Authorities ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO