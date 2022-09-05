Dana White is sending his best wishes to Nate Diaz. This weekend at UFC 279 could be the last time Nate Diaz fights in the UFC Octagon. After 15 years in the UFC, Diaz is looking toward new opportunities. Diaz will be facing Khamzat Chimaev in the main event on Saturday night and after that, he will be free to go. This is the last fight on the contract for Diaz and when asked if Dana White believes this is really it for the Stockton native, he said he wasn’t sure but wishes him well if so.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO