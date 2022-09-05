Read full article on original website
Dana White Laughs Off “Allegedly” Coming To Blows With Nate Diaz In A Nightclub
Dana White is sending his best wishes to Nate Diaz. This weekend at UFC 279 could be the last time Nate Diaz fights in the UFC Octagon. After 15 years in the UFC, Diaz is looking toward new opportunities. Diaz will be facing Khamzat Chimaev in the main event on Saturday night and after that, he will be free to go. This is the last fight on the contract for Diaz and when asked if Dana White believes this is really it for the Stockton native, he said he wasn’t sure but wishes him well if so.
Dana White Provides Details On Backstage Chaos That Canceled UFC 279 Press Conference
Dana White started off his media scrum following the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference by stating he wouldn’t reveal everything that happened. The UFC 279 pre-fight press conference was set to go down Thursday night with the likes of Kevin Holland, Daniel Rodriguez, Tony Ferguson Li Jingliang, Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.
Nate Diaz Is Ready To Part Ways With The UFC, ‘I’ve Been Stuck In The Cage For A Long Time’
Nate Diaz is ready to move on to bigger and better things. For several months now Nate Diaz has been asking to be released from his UFC contract. Diaz was on the last fight of his current contract and had been trying to get that fight scheduled for some time now. When it looked like the UFC would not be giving him his wish, Diaz began to publicly call out the UFC on social media. Now, he has a fight lined up with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, although it was not Diaz’s choice.
Anthony Smith: Robert Whittaker Is Better Than Israel Adesanya, But Won’t Win A Trilogy
Anthony Smith rates Robert Whittaker as the superior fighter to Israel Adesanya. Whittaker is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris this past weekend. It only served to highlight that Whittaker, along with Adesanya, reign supreme over the rest of the middleweight pack. Unfortunately...
Sean O’Malley Trolls Petr Yan, Says He Won’t Make Bantamweight Limit: ‘Let’s Weigh In At 155’
Sean O’Malley is sick and tired of the same old ‘stupid’ weight cuts. Ahead of his next fight against Petr Yan, the UFC bantamweight star says he is more of a lightweight, since he walks around at 155lbs. Of course, this weight class differential is far from strange in the fight game. O’Malley cuts about 20lbs like most other fighters to make weight for their fights.
Tai Emery Says ‘It’s Only Going to Get Worse’ Following BKFC’s Viral Post-Fight Flashing Moment
Expect even more craziness from Tai Emery in the near future. Emery earned an uppercut knockout win over Rung-Arun Kunchai at BKFC Thailand this past weekend. However, it was her celebration that made headlines as she jumped on the ropes and proceeded to flash the audience. Naturally, something like that...
Charles Oliveira Coach Says Fight With Islam Makhachev ‘Won’t End on Points’
Charles Oliveira is ready to regain the UFC lightweight championship that he never technically lost. Following what many consider to be a botched weigh-in ahead of his UFC 274 bout with Justin Gaethje, ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped of his title. Now he aims to get it back but must go through Khabib Nurmagomedov’s streaking protege to do so.
Thiago Santos Leaves UFC, Signs With PFL
Thiago Santos is no longer a UFC fighter. The Professional Fighters League is making some big moves for the 2023 season. A few weeks ago, they snatched up former UFC featherweight fighter Shane Burgos, and now they got a former title challenger. On Thursday, ESPN was the first to report the news that former light heavyweight title challenger ‘Marreta’ Santos has decided to part ways with the UFC and sign with the PFL.
Michael Bisping Gives His Prediction for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279; ‘Diaz is Tougher Than a Motherf—‘
Nate Diaz is just hours away from making with will most likely be his final walk to the Octagon when he steps into the main event spotlight at UFC 279 on Saturday night. Meeting him inside of the cage will be undefeated Swedish star Khamzat Chimaev. Much has been said...
Paulo Costa Calls Khamzat Chimaev ‘Fake Gangster’ After Recent Altercation
Paulo Costa is calling Khamzat Chimaev a “fake gangster” after their recent altercation at the UFC Performance Institute. Recently, it was revealed that the former middleweight title challenger and rising welterweight star Chimaev were involved in an altercation that nearly got physical. During a recent interview with Full...
Jake Shields Reveals Truth About Khamzat Chimaev Vs. Paulo Costa Near-Scuffle At UFC PI
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa almost got involved in a physical altercation at UFC Performance Institute. Jake Shields was working out with “Borrachinha” at the time and detailed what happened. Top UFC contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa made headlines after a recent near-scuffle incident at the UFC...
Dana White On Paulo Costa And Khamzat Chimaev Altercation At UFC PI: ‘We’re In the Fight Business’
Dana White addressed the Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev verbal altercation at UFC PI. “Borrachinha” said “Borz” was “scared” to fight. It didn’t take long for UFC president Dana White to learn about the recent near-scuffle incident between top contenders Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Performance Institute. As expected, the media quizzed White for comments which he promptly addressed.
Paulo Costa Blasted ‘Scared’ Khamzat Chimaev Post Verbal Altercation At UFC PI: ‘Gourmet Chechen is a bully with small guys’
Paulo Costa talked about the recent verbal altercation he had with Khamzat Chimaev. “Borrachinha” claimed “Borz” was scared to fight him. Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa got involved in a near-scuffle incident when they crossed paths at UFC Performance Institute. It can be recalled that the Brazilian...
Daniel Cormier Thinks Li Jingliang Too Tough Of A Welterweight Matchup For Tony Ferguson
Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Li Jingliang is a good matchup for Tony Ferguson at welterweight. Ferguson hasn’t been having much luck at lightweight as of late, so he’s made the decision to jump up to welterweight. “El Cucuy” is currently on a four-fight losing streak, not having...
Khamzat Chimaev Coach Prefers Dominant Win Over Quick Finish Against Nate Diaz
The Khamzat Chimaev camp prefers to score a lengthy and dominant win over Nate Diaz at UFC 279 over a quick finish. Chimaev’s coach, Andreas Michael was interviewed by ESPN ahead of UFC 279 this weekend. There, Chimaev will headline the pay-per-view (PPV) against Diaz. Many are picking Chimaev...
Nate Diaz Says Jon Jones Is Out Of The GOAT Conversation Because Of Steroids: ‘That Whole Legacy’s Gone’
Nate Diaz doesn’t think Jon Jones should have his name mentioned on the list of MMA’s greatest fighters. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has had many great feats in the fight game, but outside of the Octagon… not so much. Jones has had much controversy, featuring multiple run-ins with the law. In addition to his legal trouble, ‘Bones’ was also busted for steroid use more than once by USADA, the UFC’s anti-doping partner.
Henry Cejudo Warns Jon Jones About Ciryl Gane: ‘He Could Be a Bigger Threat Than Francis Ngannou’
Henry Cejudo revealed that he warned Jon Jones about Ciryl Gane after UFC Paris. “Triple C” heaped praise on “Bon Gamin’s” skills. Henry Cejudo couldn’t help but warn his training partner Jon Jones about No. 1 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, “Triple C” was seen watching Gane’s impressive performance against Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris and revealed to his fans that he texted “Bones” about it right after “Bon Gamin” beat “Bam Bam.”
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Legend Renzo Gracie Was Reportedly Involved In A Fight In A NYC Subway Station
BJJ legend Renzo Gracie has reportedly been involved in a fight in a New York City subway station. The Gracie family is like royalty in the world of mixed martial arts and in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The Gracie jiu-jitsu way of life changed the ground game in MMA forever. Fighters from all over the world learn this way of grappling and the Gracie family is to thank for the skills both fighters and everyday people utilize to keep themselves safe on a daily basis. Renzo Gracie is one of the family members who played a large role in making Gracie jiu-jitsu the worldwide phenomenon it is today.
Leon Edwards Says Kamaru Usman Is Overdoing It Following The Loss, Likes Seeing Masvidal Beg For A Shot
Leon Edwards thinks Kamaru Usman is acting weird following his loss. Leon Edwards is riding high off his first UFC title win. He shocked the world when he landed a head kick on the reigning champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 two weeks ago. Now Edwards finds himself at the top of the UFC welterweight division looking down. He has not found himself too much in the spotlight just yet and to those on the outside looking in, it may seem as if the majority of the media attention is still on Usman.
Tony Ferguson Is Still Down For A TUF Season Against Khabib Nurmagomedov, ‘I’m The One To Get Him Out Of Retirement’
Tony Ferguson is still focused on a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. It has been over two years since that last potential fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedovwas scheduled, but Ferguson cannot move past it. This pair of lightweight fighters have been matched together five times throughout their careers and never once made it to fight night. In MMA circles the fight is said to be cursed as every time the two are linked in a bout something goes wrong.
