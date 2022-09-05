Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
UNC Defense Saying Right Things in Effort to Move Past Debacle
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cam Kelly has had a terrible taste in his mouth, Kaimon Rucker knows stepping up as a group to another collective level is a must, Gene Chizik hasn’t been panicking, and Tony Grimes has found himself both nauseated and, well, ticked off. North Carolina’s...
247Sports
The Game Plan: Opportunities to Improve in Atlanta
The Game Plan Podcast brings together Greg Barnes and Jason Staples along with host Tommy Ashley to discuss Carolina Football's Saturday game against Georgia State. The noon game in Atlanta will mark the Tar Heels' second trip to a Sun Belt Conference foe, and while there will not be the amount of hype last week's trip to Boone brought, the game is no less intriguing.
BREAKING: Junior Wing Drake Powell Commits to UNC
One official visit was enough for Drake Powell. The 6-foot-6 wing from Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood announced his commitment to North Carolina on Thursday evening in a column published at Inside Carolina. Powell is UNC's first pledge in the junior (2024) class. Ranked the No. 58 overall player by the 247Sports...
Top-75 guard Laci Steele set for official visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- For years, Laci Steele has been one of the most highly-coveted prospects in the country in the 2023 class. This weekend, the Edmond (OK) four-star guard will take an official visit to NC State as she enters the homestretch of her recruitment. The No. 56 player in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
247Sports
Expert Analysis: Drake Powell Provides Strong Foundation to Build UNC's 2024 Class
North Carolina has its first commitment in the class of 2024. Drake Powell, a wing from nearby Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood, announced his commitment on Thursday. To discuss this big UNC Basketball recruiting development, Inside Carolina hoops recruiting reporter Sherrell McMillan and scouting expert Sean Moran joined host Joey Powell for a special edition of their Coast to Coast show to discuss what led Drake Powell to UNC, what abilities he'll bring to Chapel Hill, and how his commitment might impact the rest of the 2024 Tar Heel class.
Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family
Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
UNC defense searching for answers after fourth-quarter ‘implosion’ against App State
App State rolled up 664 total yards in all, which is the most allowed by UNC since Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson powered a 705-yard effort in 2017. “We’re definitely sick to our stomachs giving up those numbers,” cornerback Tony Grimes said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PREVIEW: Duke (1-0) goes on the road looking for first away victory for Coach Elko against Northwestern (1-0)
THE MATCH-UP: Both the Blue Devils and Wildcats enter Saturday's game coming off impressive wins, albeit for differing reasons. Northwestern shocked Nebraska in a Week Zero game played in Dublin, Ireland that saw the Wildcats able to hang around long enough before the Huskers imploded and Northwestern was able to rally and snag the win.
247Sports
Greg: UNC's Decade of Disappointing Defense
On Sept. 21, 2014, North Carolina’s football sports information director broke postgame protocol following East Carolina’s 70-41 victory at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Assistant coach interviews have traditionally been limited to mid-week opportunities, although an exception was made following arguably the worst defensive performance in school history as associate head coach for defense Vic Koenning met with reporters after the game to field questions for which he did not have answers.
247Sports
Next play: 5 takeaways from the N.C. A&T Aggies' loss in the Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggie football team left Charlotte with their first loss of the season. The Aggies lost to the North Carolina Central University Eagles 28-13 last Saturday in the Duke's Mayo Classic held at the Carolina Panther's Bank of America Stadium. There were some positive and negatives, particularly...
247Sports
More than a game: N.C. A&T football features several recent and soon to be graduates
Unbeknownst to some, the Aggies haven't had big recruiting classes for the last few years and have only taken in a handful of transfers. This is largely in part to an influx of talent in 2017. But not just that, the Aggies also had to contend with the cancellation of the 2020 season which in turn forced the NCAA to grant an extra year of eligibility to all NCAA athletes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLTX.com
With one game in the books, Carolina seeks improvement in week two
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Now that he has game film against Georgia State instead of scrimmage video to use as a teaching tool, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff are hoping enough lessons will be learned from the Georgia State win to where the team can follow through on the old cliche that a team makes the biggest improvement from week one to week two.
Watch: Game Plan Podcast Live!
The Game Plan Podcast brings together Greg Barnes and Jason Staples along with host Tommy Ashley to discuss Carolina Football's Saturday game against Georgia State. The noon game in Atlanta will mark the Tar Heels' second trip to a Sun Belt Conference foe, and while there will not be the amount of hype last week's trip to Boone brought, the game no less intriguing.
Raleigh News & Observer
Just in time for the NFL season, Catawba Indians debut 24/7 sports betting at NC casino
Just in time for kickoff of the 2022 NFL season, the Catawba Indians opened a sports betting book at their North Carolina casino on Tuesday. The temporary casino off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino sportsbook, agent-teller services with betting voucher redemption, and 30 24/7 betting kiosks in a sportsbook area and throughout the facility, casino officials said Tuesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba Two Kings Casino Opens Onsite Sportsbook Ahead Of Football Season
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino is bringing sports wagering to greater Charlotte and a new option for sports bettors in the Carolinas. Officials say the temporary casino now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino Sportsbook, agent/teller services with betting voucher redemption, as well as 30 betting kiosks in the sportsbook and throughout the facility.
Taylorsville Times
Alex. Sports Hall of Fame to add four
The Alexander County Public Education Foundation and the Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame have announced the 10th Hall of Fame Class of inductees. The Hall of Fame was established in 2012 to recognize, honor, and memorialize those individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to sports in Alexander County and who have lived a life of exemplary character.
2023 NASCAR All-Star Race could be coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — The NASCAR All-Star Race could be coming back to North Carolina. On Wednesday, The Athletic and sources close to WCNC Charlotte said that NASCAR is planning to host the 2023 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The news will be announced at a press conference...
Jordan Spieth among captains picked for Quail Hollow Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The United States squad assembled for this month’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in south charlotte has been finalized, officials announced Wednesday. Team Captain Davis Love III rounded out his 12-player roster with six captain picks. Headlined by winner of the Masters and the US and British Opens, Jordan […]
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
Comments / 0