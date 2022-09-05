ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

The Game Plan: Opportunities to Improve in Atlanta

The Game Plan Podcast brings together Greg Barnes and Jason Staples along with host Tommy Ashley to discuss Carolina Football's Saturday game against Georgia State. The noon game in Atlanta will mark the Tar Heels' second trip to a Sun Belt Conference foe, and while there will not be the amount of hype last week's trip to Boone brought, the game is no less intriguing.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

BREAKING: Junior Wing Drake Powell Commits to UNC

One official visit was enough for Drake Powell. The 6-foot-6 wing from Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood announced his commitment to North Carolina on Thursday evening in a column published at Inside Carolina. Powell is UNC's first pledge in the junior (2024) class. Ranked the No. 58 overall player by the 247Sports...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Top-75 guard Laci Steele set for official visit to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- For years, Laci Steele has been one of the most highly-coveted prospects in the country in the 2023 class. This weekend, the Edmond (OK) four-star guard will take an official visit to NC State as she enters the homestretch of her recruitment. The No. 56 player in...
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Boone, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
247Sports

UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Drake Powell Provides Strong Foundation to Build UNC's 2024 Class

North Carolina has its first commitment in the class of 2024. Drake Powell, a wing from nearby Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood, announced his commitment on Thursday. To discuss this big UNC Basketball recruiting development, Inside Carolina hoops recruiting reporter Sherrell McMillan and scouting expert Sean Moran joined host Joey Powell for a special edition of their Coast to Coast show to discuss what led Drake Powell to UNC, what abilities he'll bring to Chapel Hill, and how his commitment might impact the rest of the 2024 Tar Heel class.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family

Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#College Football#Carolina Football#Florida A M#Ingersoll#Notre Dame
247Sports

Greg: UNC's Decade of Disappointing Defense

On Sept. 21, 2014, North Carolina’s football sports information director broke postgame protocol following East Carolina’s 70-41 victory at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Assistant coach interviews have traditionally been limited to mid-week opportunities, although an exception was made following arguably the worst defensive performance in school history as associate head coach for defense Vic Koenning met with reporters after the game to field questions for which he did not have answers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

More than a game: N.C. A&T football features several recent and soon to be graduates

Unbeknownst to some, the Aggies haven't had big recruiting classes for the last few years and have only taken in a handful of transfers. This is largely in part to an influx of talent in 2017. But not just that, the Aggies also had to contend with the cancellation of the 2020 season which in turn forced the NCAA to grant an extra year of eligibility to all NCAA athletes.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Google
WLTX.com

With one game in the books, Carolina seeks improvement in week two

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Now that he has game film against Georgia State instead of scrimmage video to use as a teaching tool, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff are hoping enough lessons will be learned from the Georgia State win to where the team can follow through on the old cliche that a team makes the biggest improvement from week one to week two.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Watch: Game Plan Podcast Live!

The Game Plan Podcast brings together Greg Barnes and Jason Staples along with host Tommy Ashley to discuss Carolina Football's Saturday game against Georgia State. The noon game in Atlanta will mark the Tar Heels' second trip to a Sun Belt Conference foe, and while there will not be the amount of hype last week's trip to Boone brought, the game no less intriguing.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Just in time for the NFL season, Catawba Indians debut 24/7 sports betting at NC casino

Just in time for kickoff of the 2022 NFL season, the Catawba Indians opened a sports betting book at their North Carolina casino on Tuesday. The temporary casino off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino sportsbook, agent-teller services with betting voucher redemption, and 30 24/7 betting kiosks in a sportsbook area and throughout the facility, casino officials said Tuesday.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba Two Kings Casino Opens Onsite Sportsbook Ahead Of Football Season

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino is bringing sports wagering to greater Charlotte and a new option for sports bettors in the Carolinas. Officials say the temporary casino now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino Sportsbook, agent/teller services with betting voucher redemption, as well as 30 betting kiosks in the sportsbook and throughout the facility.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Taylorsville Times

Alex. Sports Hall of Fame to add four

The Alexander County Public Education Foundation and the Alexander County Sports Hall of Fame have announced the 10th Hall of Fame Class of inductees. The Hall of Fame was established in 2012 to recognize, honor, and memorialize those individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to sports in Alexander County and who have lived a life of exemplary character.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy