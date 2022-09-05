Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
850wftl.com
4-year-old dead after falling from balcony of hotel in Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL– — Panama City Beach Police are reporting that a four-year-old child from Georgia was found dead at a resort after falling from a balcony. The incident occurred at Laketown Wharf Resort on Sept. 3rd. Authorities say a guest was headed to the gym when...
New details from police after Warner Robins child falls from balcony while on vacation in Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — There are new details in the death of a Central Georgia four-year-old who fell from a third-floor balcony in Florida. According to a police report from the Panama City Beach Police Department, an officer responded to the incident around 6:43 a.m. A Laketown Wharf...
Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
Woman identified in Panama City Beach death investigation
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman who was found dead early Tuesday morning has been identified but the cause of her death remains unknown, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the 17000 block […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 17-year-old girl who disappeared
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Paris Arriahna Mincey, 17, was last seen Saturday, September 3 around 3:30 p.m. on Hickory Road in Jackson. Paris was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light blue skinny jeans,...
PCBPD: Body of Panama City Beach woman found
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a Panama City Beach woman was found early Tuesday morning, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said it’s too early to say what happened to the woman. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Missing man found safe after 5-day search
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who went missing for five days was found safe Wednesday night, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz was spotted in the woods this afternoon near a construction site by a contractor. This was near Sandpine Way, near a construction site in College Station, south […]
AOL Corp
Lost man tried using phone to guide Florida rescuers. He’s still missing 3 days later
The search for a missing Florida hiker is entering its third day despite his attempts to guide rescuers with his cell phone, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz, 57, went missing Sept. 3 while walking in woods northeast of Panama City, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Panama City is about 100 miles east of Pensacola, on the state’s Gulf Coast.
One dead in Southport crash
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Tuesday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Panama City Beach condominium catches fire
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach landmark caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Aquavista Condominiums on Front Beach Road and Highway 79. Around 12:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Fire Rescue got a call about a fire alarm going off at the Aquavista Condominiums. “We were […]
BCSO investigating Panama City shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting. Deputies arrived and said they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. The victim is receiving medical care for his non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital. According to BCSO, the victim said he […]
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach safety checkpoint nets eight suspected impaired drivers, drugs
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department conducted a multiagency safety checkpoint over the Labor Day weekend, which the agency says resulted in the arrests of multiple drivers. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), the multiagency effort included the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s...
Search continues for man lost in Florida woods
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
Child from Warner Robins falls from third-floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
WJHG-TV
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man has died in a dump truck rollover crash on County Road 2300 Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. A dump truck was driving east on County Road 2300, approaching Fanning Bayou Drive, when it...
WJHG-TV
Fatal Crash In Jackson County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers at least one person is dead after a crash on I-10 in Jackson County. FHP Troopers said the crash involved a semi and a van. A trailer was knocked onto its side. We’re told the trailer landed on top of the cab.
WJHG-TV
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
Comments / 1