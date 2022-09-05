ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WMBB

Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Woman identified in Panama City Beach death investigation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman who was found dead early Tuesday morning has been identified but the cause of her death remains unknown, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the 17000 block […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WCSO: Highway 98 westbound lanes blocked

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, according to their Twitter page. The crash is at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 395 in Santa Rosa Beach. Westbound lanes of Highway 98 are blocked. South Walton Fire District and Florida Highway Patrol are en […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Pedestrian killed in Front Beach Road accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 75-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after an accident on Front Beach Road at Pryor Avenue. The incident happened around 10:15 Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old was walking on the south shoulder, in an unlit area, when he stumbled and fell into […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 17-year-old girl who disappeared

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Paris Arriahna Mincey, 17, was last seen Saturday, September 3 around 3:30 p.m. on Hickory Road in Jackson. Paris was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light blue skinny jeans,...
WMBB

PCBPD: Body of Panama City Beach woman found

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a Panama City Beach woman was found early Tuesday morning, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said it’s too early to say what happened to the woman. Officers responded to a 911 call that came in early Tuesday morning. They arrived in the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Missing man found safe after 5-day search

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who went missing for five days was found safe Wednesday night, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz was spotted in the woods this afternoon near a construction site by a contractor. This was near Sandpine Way, near a construction site in College Station, south […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

Lost man tried using phone to guide Florida rescuers. He’s still missing 3 days later

The search for a missing Florida hiker is entering its third day despite his attempts to guide rescuers with his cell phone, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Peter Tony Berecz, 57, went missing Sept. 3 while walking in woods northeast of Panama City, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Panama City is about 100 miles east of Pensacola, on the state’s Gulf Coast.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

One dead in Southport crash

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The driver of the dump truck was killed Tuesday afternoon when his truck flipped over in Southport. It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 and County Road 2300, also known as Steam Plant Road. State Troopers said the truck driver left a construction site and was heading east when […]
SOUTHPORT, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach condominium catches fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach landmark caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the blaze at the Aquavista Condominiums on Front Beach Road and Highway 79. Around 12:30 p.m., Panama City Beach Fire Rescue got a call about a fire alarm going off at the Aquavista Condominiums. “We were […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

BCSO investigating Panama City shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting. Deputies arrived and said they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. The victim is receiving medical care for his non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital. According to BCSO, the victim said he […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS 42

Search continues for man lost in Florida woods

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man has died in a dump truck rollover crash on County Road 2300 Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. A dump truck was driving east on County Road 2300, approaching Fanning Bayou Drive, when it...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fatal Crash In Jackson County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers at least one person is dead after a crash on I-10 in Jackson County. FHP Troopers said the crash involved a semi and a van. A trailer was knocked onto its side. We’re told the trailer landed on top of the cab.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

