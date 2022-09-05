ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'

Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Japan, US, Philippines to step up maritime security ties

TOKYO (AP) — An American diplomat in Tokyo on Tuesday criticized China’s “increasingly hostile maritime actions” as a threat to the safety of waterways in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific, as the United States seeks to strengthen security cooperation with allies Japan and the Philippines. U.S. Deputy Chief...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
The Hill

The best way for US to counter China in the Indo-Pacific

Delegations from 14 nations will meet in Los Angeles this week to put some meat on the bones of Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The grouping includes the largest economies in Asia, minus China, leading to the narrative that this is the administration’s attempt to lead a decoupling from China to rebuild American economic leadership and relevance.
FOREIGN POLICY
Manasseh Sogavare
The Hill

Time for the West to seize Russian state assets

To win the war against Russia, monetary support will be as important to Ukraine as will be the delivery of weapons. But Ukraine’s government is running an approximately $5 billion monthly deficit, and its foreign currency reserves are being substantially depleted. As one commentator put it, “The current pace of losses means that Ukraine will be shortly on the verge of financial collapse if aid inflows are not sped up.” Financial aid from the United States, and to a lesser extent Europe, have thus far met the needs. However, no quick conclusion to the war is likely, as the recent announcement by the United States Department of Defense providing “mid- and long-term” capabilities to Ukraine has underscored.
POLITICS
#Fiji Islands#Pacific Island#U S Coast Guard#British
The Hill

There should be no war over Taiwan

After a week of consultations and briefings in Taiwan with a team from Brookings Institution — our visit was sandwiched between those by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) in time, and by Chinese missiles, airplanes and warships in space — I came back to the United States convinced more than ever that there really should be no war over Taiwan — not soon, not in a few years, not ever.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Russian troops in Ukraine facing 'morale and discipline' issues due to problems with pay, UK says

Russian forces in Ukraine are suffering from "morale and discipline issues" that are at least partly due to problems with their compensation, the UK Ministry of Defense said. The Russian side has taken heavy losses more than six months into their invasion, prompting Putin last month to order an increase in the number of military forces by 137,000 to about 1.15 million.
MILITARY
New Zealand
Australia
China
maritime-executive.com

Empty Containers Will Overwhelm Ports in 2023 Warns Sea-Intelligence

Ports around the world have been complaining for nearly a year about the build-up of empty containers blaming the containers piling up in their yards as contributing to the backlogs and disruption in the supply chains. Recently, ports and regulators have been looking at new steps to move the backlog of empties, but according to a new analysis from Denmark-based data analytics firm Sea-Intelligence, a return to normal in shipping could inundate ports with even more empty containers by early next year.
LONG BEACH, CA
maritime-executive.com

Canada Pledges Funds to FSO Safer, Video Shows State of Decay

Canada has become the latest donor to commit funding to the UN effort to transfer the oil from the decaying FSO Safer anchored off Yemen. The UN continues to slowly chip away to reach its first target having found it slower and more difficult to raise the funding needed to avert what they term an eminent humanitarian and environmental catastrophe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Netherlands Opens New LNG Terminal with Arrival of First LNG from US

The Netherlands' efforts to expand its LNG import capacity before the winter heating season has begun with the arrival of two new floating storage-regasification units (FSRU) at the port of Eemshaven. The first gas shipment arrived today, September 8, and the facilities are expected to ramp up to full capacity by later in the year. In the coming weeks, the first FSRUs are also due to arrive in Germany and another that will jointly serve Finland and Estonia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Cabo Verde Targets African Connectivity with Maio Port Modernization

Cabo Verde is targeting to become a major player in the West Africa cargo transportation and tourism corridor after inaugurating the modernized Maio port, a project that cost $42 million. The remote island nation is located in the Atlantic west of Senegal. Cabo Verde Prime Minister of Ulisses Correia e...
WORLD

