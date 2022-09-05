Read full article on original website
Related
Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'
Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
Japan, US, Philippines to step up maritime security ties
TOKYO (AP) — An American diplomat in Tokyo on Tuesday criticized China’s “increasingly hostile maritime actions” as a threat to the safety of waterways in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific, as the United States seeks to strengthen security cooperation with allies Japan and the Philippines. U.S. Deputy Chief...
Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevent them getting food
Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food. Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan province provides food for inmates but it is not enough. This is because prisoners have to perform hard labour every day....
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
North Korea's 'KN-25' Compared to American HIMARS Used in Ukraine
New U.S. intelligence indicates Russia might be purchasing weapons from North Korea amid its struggles in Ukraine.
nationalinterest.org
China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans
An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
The best way for US to counter China in the Indo-Pacific
Delegations from 14 nations will meet in Los Angeles this week to put some meat on the bones of Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The grouping includes the largest economies in Asia, minus China, leading to the narrative that this is the administration’s attempt to lead a decoupling from China to rebuild American economic leadership and relevance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Time for the West to seize Russian state assets
To win the war against Russia, monetary support will be as important to Ukraine as will be the delivery of weapons. But Ukraine’s government is running an approximately $5 billion monthly deficit, and its foreign currency reserves are being substantially depleted. As one commentator put it, “The current pace of losses means that Ukraine will be shortly on the verge of financial collapse if aid inflows are not sped up.” Financial aid from the United States, and to a lesser extent Europe, have thus far met the needs. However, no quick conclusion to the war is likely, as the recent announcement by the United States Department of Defense providing “mid- and long-term” capabilities to Ukraine has underscored.
Ukrainian Air Force Questions Quality of Russia's New Iranian-Made Drones
"But we do not know the quality of its production because Iran [made it] from contraband parts because the country is under sanctions," Yuriy Ignat said.
Ukrainian Counteroffensive Results in Big Losses for Ukrainian Army: Russia
Top news stories on Russia's Channel One from August 28 to September 4, 2022, covering the war in Ukraine and other international affairs.
‘It’s not scary to die for the motherland’: Russian students return to school with new Kremlin-designed classes to instill ‘patriotism’ and ‘love’
A group of people, including a boy wearing a T-shirt with the letter Z, which has become a symbol of support for Russian military action in Ukraine, poses for pictures on Red Square in downtown Moscow on July 25, 2022. Russian students returned to school this week to a new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
There should be no war over Taiwan
After a week of consultations and briefings in Taiwan with a team from Brookings Institution — our visit was sandwiched between those by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) in time, and by Chinese missiles, airplanes and warships in space — I came back to the United States convinced more than ever that there really should be no war over Taiwan — not soon, not in a few years, not ever.
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
Russian troops in Ukraine facing 'morale and discipline' issues due to problems with pay, UK says
Russian forces in Ukraine are suffering from "morale and discipline issues" that are at least partly due to problems with their compensation, the UK Ministry of Defense said. The Russian side has taken heavy losses more than six months into their invasion, prompting Putin last month to order an increase in the number of military forces by 137,000 to about 1.15 million.
Time to return to the more secure Truman-Eisenhower ‘old normal’ on Taiwan
After last-minute passage of some of his legislative proposals, President Biden has taken to comparing his domestic record to Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. Regarding the greatest foreign threat to the United States, however — the existential danger from Communist China — Biden needs to channel Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maritime-executive.com
Empty Containers Will Overwhelm Ports in 2023 Warns Sea-Intelligence
Ports around the world have been complaining for nearly a year about the build-up of empty containers blaming the containers piling up in their yards as contributing to the backlogs and disruption in the supply chains. Recently, ports and regulators have been looking at new steps to move the backlog of empties, but according to a new analysis from Denmark-based data analytics firm Sea-Intelligence, a return to normal in shipping could inundate ports with even more empty containers by early next year.
maritime-executive.com
Canada Pledges Funds to FSO Safer, Video Shows State of Decay
Canada has become the latest donor to commit funding to the UN effort to transfer the oil from the decaying FSO Safer anchored off Yemen. The UN continues to slowly chip away to reach its first target having found it slower and more difficult to raise the funding needed to avert what they term an eminent humanitarian and environmental catastrophe.
maritime-executive.com
Netherlands Opens New LNG Terminal with Arrival of First LNG from US
The Netherlands' efforts to expand its LNG import capacity before the winter heating season has begun with the arrival of two new floating storage-regasification units (FSRU) at the port of Eemshaven. The first gas shipment arrived today, September 8, and the facilities are expected to ramp up to full capacity by later in the year. In the coming weeks, the first FSRUs are also due to arrive in Germany and another that will jointly serve Finland and Estonia.
maritime-executive.com
Cabo Verde Targets African Connectivity with Maio Port Modernization
Cabo Verde is targeting to become a major player in the West Africa cargo transportation and tourism corridor after inaugurating the modernized Maio port, a project that cost $42 million. The remote island nation is located in the Atlantic west of Senegal. Cabo Verde Prime Minister of Ulisses Correia e...
Comments / 0