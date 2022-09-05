Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northwestern WildcatsThe LanternEvanston, IL
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Related
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s blunt reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo can make EuroBasket history
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has no doubt in his mind that Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of making history in the 2022 EuroBasket. After helping Slovenia beat Germany on Tuesday, Doncic was asked which player he thinks can score the most points in a single game in the tournament. The Mavs playmaker […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s blunt reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo can make EuroBasket history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
On this day: Celtics trade McAdoo to Pistons, Maxwell to Clippers
On this day in Boston Celtics history, the storied franchise traded away Hall of Fame big man Bob McAdoo. His tenure with the Celtics was a short and awkward one. McAdoo did not want to play for Boston, and team general manager Red Auerbach nearly quit his job after owner John Y. Brown used multiple draft picks to secure McAdoo’s services.
Report: Cavs members believed Knicks could have and ‘should have’ outbid them for Donovan Mitchell
Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA by landing star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Though the Cavs had been mentioned as contenders in the Mitchell sweepstakes, the general consensus around the league was that the three-time All-Star would end up with the New York Knicks. The Knicks had ample conversations with the Jazz, and a deal felt very imminent at times.
B/R Trade Sends Bojan Bogdanovic/Jordan Clarkson to Suns
In this mock trade, the Phoenix Suns land Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson done by Bleacher Report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
Mavs news: Luka Doncic really scored 47 points after massive Giannis Antetokounmpo comment
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just recorded the highest-scoring game in EuroBasket over the last 65 years … a day after saying that he sees Giannis Antetokounmpo doing it. After their win over Germany on Tuesday, Doncic was asked which player he thinks can score the most points in a single game in the competition. […] The post Mavs news: Luka Doncic really scored 47 points after massive Giannis Antetokounmpo comment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How NBA Expansion Would Impact Atlanta Hawks
If the NBA announces expansion teams in Seattle and Las Vegas, it would have ripple effects that hit the Atlanta Hawks.
Cleveland Cavaliers Contenders After Donovan Mitchell Trade?
The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the bigger surprises during the 2021-22 NBA season. They won 44 games, which was the most a Cavaliers team has won without LeBron James being on the roster since 1997-98. While it didn’t result in a playoff appearance, as Cleveland was defeated by the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament, it was certainly a step in the right direction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
ESPN's Brian Windhorst Reaffirms Bulls' Confidence in Patrick Williams
The Chicago Bulls are still fully invested in forward Patrick Williams. The fourth pick of the 2020 NBA Draft is preparing to enter his third season with the Bulls. Media, fans, and teammates expect Williams to take a big leap during the 2022-23 campaign. On the Hoop Collective podcast, Brian...
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cavs, Mavs
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been taking in some games at the EuroBasket tournament, mostly those involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. “It’s incredibly important to us that Giannis is taking care of himself and not just for us, but for the Greek team in future competitions. We just want him to have a long and healthy career and the federation has been great,” Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “(Greek national team general manager) Nikos Zizis, he’s been great. Coach (Dimitris) Itoudis has been awesome. Getting to know them the last few days has been great. Having Josh (Oppenheimer) on the coaching staff. (Head of strength and conditioning) Suki (Hobson) has been here a lot, (physical therapists) Andrew (Small) and Brett (Bousquet) too.”
NBA・
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by giving the Phoenix Suns one of the biggest Game 7 losses in NBA history with a 123-90 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks were then ousted in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
Yardbarker
Pistons Unveil Statement Edition Jerseys
The Pistons, featuring Cade Cunningham in his second year, open the regular season Oct. 19 at home against the Magic. “The new Statement uniform has a two-year life span, at minimum,” wrote James Edwards III of The Athletic. “The franchise has the option to wear it beyond the 2023-24 season if the response is good. Additionally, there will be a separate court accompanying this uniform when the Pistons wear it, as will be the case with the newly-revitalized teal uniforms.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trae Young's NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed
NBA 2K23 gave Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young a 90 overall rating in the new video game.
Comments / 0