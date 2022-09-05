ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Rescued From Taliban Starts New Life in England

By adam england
 3 days ago
(Picture Credit: Turker Minaz / Getty Images)

Adopting dogs from overseas is an option that a lot of prospective dog parents decide on. Now, one is getting ready to take in a Golden Retriever who a charity rescued from Afghanistan after the Taliban took power.

Ade Parsley, from the town of Stamford in the UK, is adopting Golden Retriever Soldier on Sept. 8. He raised over £8,000 to get his new furry friend over to the country, including on GoFundMe .

Getting Animals Out of Afghanistan

Efforts were made to transport animals out of Afghanistan last year as a response to the political upheaval, but Soldier was one of 130 dogs charity workers were told to release at Kabul Airport after evacuation flights stopped taking animals.

Parsley explained that Soldier’s story had really touched him: “I just fell so completely in love with him”, he said.

He continued: “I felt so sorry for him and I knew I really wanted to give him a loving home. He has been through so much.”

A Russian journalist found Soldier at the airport, and contacted the Kabul Small Animal Rescue Centre , set up by Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, who were able to rescue Soldier. Soldier is now in Vancouver, preparing to travel across the Atlantic to the UK.

Parsley first noticed the Golden Retriever on social media. “What he has been through and had to see is heartbreaking, but Soldier is one of the lucky ones,” said Parsley, as 50 of the 130 dogs have been lost.

When the Taliban were previously in power in Afghanistan, they banned people from having dogs as pets. This has sparked fears for dog parents in the country.

Adopting a Dog

There’s a lot to know when getting ready to adopt a dog , whether it’s from across the world or across the city. It will cost money, whether you’re adopting a puppy or an adult dog. You’ll need to make sure that everyone in the household is on the same page too.

On his GoFundMe page, Parsley explained that “moving an animal to the UK can be costly”. He’d need money for the “cost of a flight, blood tests, vaccinations, customs fees, custom agents to support in the UK and relocation fees”.

The post Dog Rescued From Taliban Starts New Life in England appeared first on DogTime .

